BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 39 148 22 52 .351 Simmons LAA 36 134 24 47 .351 Betts Bos 34 127 39 44 .346 JMartinez Bos 36 143 23 49 .343 DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340 Lowrie Oak 38 155 17 52 .335 Brantley Cle 27 107 12 35 .327 Altuve Hou 40 161 23 52 .323 Castellanos Det 35 140 20 45 .321 Trout LAA 38 140 33 45 .321 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 11; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; Upton, Los Angeles, 28.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; GCole, Houston, 4-1.