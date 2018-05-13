|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|7
|2
|1
|22
|23
|12
|New York City FC
|6
|2
|2
|20
|19
|14
|Orlando City
|6
|2
|1
|19
|19
|14
|Columbus
|5
|3
|3
|18
|14
|10
|New York
|5
|3
|0
|15
|21
|10
|New England
|4
|3
|2
|14
|15
|12
|Chicago
|3
|4
|2
|11
|13
|14
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|2
|11
|8
|14
|Montreal
|3
|8
|0
|9
|14
|26
|Toronto FC
|2
|5
|1
|7
|10
|15
|D.C. United
|1
|4
|2
|5
|8
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|2
|2
|23
|23
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|2
|1
|19
|20
|14
|FC Dallas
|4
|1
|4
|16
|14
|9
|Vancouver
|4
|5
|2
|14
|12
|20
|Minnesota United
|4
|7
|0
|12
|13
|21
|Houston
|3
|3
|3
|12
|20
|15
|Portland
|3
|3
|2
|11
|13
|14
|LA Galaxy
|3
|6
|1
|10
|14
|19
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|5
|1
|10
|10
|19
|Colorado
|2
|4
|2
|8
|10
|11
|San Jose
|2
|5
|2
|8
|15
|17
|Seattle
|2
|4
|2
|8
|7
|10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Wednesday, May 9
Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0
Seattle 2, Toronto FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Atlanta United FC 0
Chicago 1, Montreal 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota United 0
|Friday, May 11
Houston 2, Vancouver 2, tie
|Saturday, May 12
San Jose 3, Minnesota United 1
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
New York at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, May 13
Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 16
San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, May 18
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, May 19
Colorado at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 20
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 4 p.m.
New York at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.