|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Boston
|26
|12
|.684
|½
|Toronto
|21
|18
|.538
|6
|Tampa Bay
|15
|21
|.417
|10½
|Baltimore
|12
|27
|.308
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|19
|.486
|—
|Minnesota
|16
|18
|.471
|½
|Detroit
|15
|21
|.417
|2½
|Kansas City
|13
|25
|.342
|5½
|Chicago
|9
|26
|.257
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Houston
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|21
|15
|.583
|1
|Oakland
|19
|20
|.487
|4½
|Texas
|16
|24
|.400
|8
___
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Toronto 5, Boston 3, 12 innings
Kansas City 10, Cleveland 9
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3, 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oakland (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-1), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-5), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 1-1) at Toronto (Biagini 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 1-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 2-1) at Detroit (Hardy 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Moore 1-4) at Houston (Keuchel 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.