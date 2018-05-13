All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 7 2 1 22 23 12 New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14 Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14 Columbus 5 3 3 18 14 10 New York 5 3 0 15 21 10 New England 4 3 2 14 15 12 Chicago 3 4 2 11 13 14 Montreal 3 7 0 9 14 24 Philadelphia 2 5 2 8 6 14 Toronto FC 2 5 1 7 10 15 D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12 Los Angeles FC 6 2 1 19 20 14 Vancouver 4 5 2 14 12 20 FC Dallas 3 1 4 13 11 7 Minnesota United 4 7 0 12 13 21 Houston 3 3 3 12 20 15 Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14 LA Galaxy 3 5 1 10 12 16 Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 19 Colorado 2 4 2 8 10 11 San Jose 2 5 2 8 15 17 Seattle 2 4 2 8 7 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 9

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Chicago 1, Montreal 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota United 0

Friday, May 11

Houston 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Saturday, May 12

San Jose 3, Minnesota United 1

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

New York at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 18

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

Colorado at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 4 p.m.

New York at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.