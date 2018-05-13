PAOK beats AEK 2-0 in Greek Cup final

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Defending champion PAOK dominated AEK 2-0 in the Greek Cup final on Saturday.

Vieirinha scored in the 65th minute from a free kick, and Dimitris Pelkas added the second in injury time from close up off a precise left cross by Aleksandar Prijovic.

Prijovic made up for his penalty kick being blocked by AEK goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas in the first half.

PAOK ended the game with nine players. Mauricio was dismissed in the 80th for a hard foul, and Fernando Varela, after the second goal, for excessive celebration.

AEK's Ognjen Vranjes was sent off seconds after Mauricio for going after Varela.