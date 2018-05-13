PAOK beats AEK 2-0 in Greek Cup final

PAOK's players raise the trophy after their 2-0 win against AEK Athens in the Greek Cup soccer final in Athens' Olympic stadium in Athens, Saturday, M
PAOK's Adelino Andre Vierinha celebrates a goal against AEK Athens during the Greek Cup final in Athens' Olympic stadium in Athens, Saturday, May 12,
PAOK's coach Razvan Lucescu instructs his players during the Greek Cup final against AEK Athens, in Athens' Olympic stadium, in Athens, Saturday, May
AEK Athens' goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas receives a goal during the Greek Cup final against PAOK in Athens' Olympic stadium in Athens, Saturday, May 12,
AEK Athens' goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas saves a penalty during the Greek Cup final PAOK in Athens' Olympic stadium in Athens, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (
PAOK's Adelino Andre Vierinha, front, is tackled by AEK Athens' Michalis Bakakis during the Greek Cup final in Athens' Olympic stadium in Athens, Satu
Greek policemen try to avoid flares thrown at them by fans ahead of a Greek Cup final in Athens' Olympic stadium in Athens, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (A
Fans throw flares towards policemen ahead of a Greek Cup final in Athens' Olympic stadium in Athens, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahali
A fan shields his face as smoke from a fire extinguisher fills the air, ahead of a Greek Cup final in Athens' Olympic stadium in Athens, Saturday, May
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Defending champion PAOK dominated AEK 2-0 in the Greek Cup final on Saturday.
Vieirinha scored in the 65th minute from a free kick, and Dimitris Pelkas added the second in injury time from close up off a precise left cross by Aleksandar Prijovic.
Prijovic made up for his penalty kick being blocked by AEK goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas in the first half.
PAOK ended the game with nine players. Mauricio was dismissed in the 80th for a hard foul, and Fernando Varela, after the second goal, for excessive celebration.
AEK's Ognjen Vranjes was sent off seconds after Mauricio for going after Varela.