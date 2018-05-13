Atletico beats Getafe 1-0 before Europa League final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid won at crosstown rival Getafe 1-0 on Saturday in its last match before playing the Europa League final.

Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion scored from a pass by Antoine Griezmann in the eighth minute.

Goalkeeper Jan Olbak ensured the victory when he saved a penalty by Faycal Fajr in the 78th after Diego Godin fouled Angel Rodriguez in the area.

Coach Diego Simeone started his first-choice squad, featuring Griezmann, Koke and striker Diego Costa, before the Europa League final against Marseille in Lyon, France, on Wednesday.

Atletico increased its hold on second place in the Spanish league to six points over Real Madrid, which hosts Celta Vigo later.

Barcelona won the Liga two rounds ago.