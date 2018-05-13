Fall of edgy author Diaz disappoints, confounds followers

The literary and academic community is grappling with the fall of Junot Diaz, one of the 21st century's most acclaimed minority authors who's accused of sexual misconduct.

Diaz emerged as one of the few prominent Latino voices in English literature with story lines that featured blurred sexual consent and characters in a cycle of unhealthy relationships. The plots edge eerily close to accounts his accusers have shared.

Empowered in part by the #MeToo movement, several women have thrust him further into the spotlight for behavior they say was abusive in real life.

Though readers have expressed disappointment over the allegations, some see the scandal as an opportunity for other Latino writers to get noticed.