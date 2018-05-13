AP PHOTOS: Iraq holds first vote since victory over IS

An Iraqi elderly woman is helped by her son as she prepares to casts her ballot in the country's parliamentary elections in Ramadi, Iraq, Saturday, Ma
Displaced men from Mosul wait in a queue before casting their ballot in the parliamentary elections at a polling site in a camp for displaced people i
An Iraqi woman casts her vote in the country's parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Polls opened across Iraq on Saturday
Iraqis wait in a long line to cast their vote in the country's parliamentary elections at a polling site in a battle-damaged building in west Mosul, I
An Iraqi woman casts her vote in the country's parliamentary elections in Basra, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, May
An Iraqi woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote in the country's parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, May 12, 2018.
An Iraqi man shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote in the country's parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Po
A volunteer points out the place where a displaced woman from Sinjar can cast her vote in the parliamentary elections, at a polling site in a camp for
One year-old Karam Mahmoud cries as an election official inks her finger at her grandmother's request during the parliamentary elections at a polling
An Iraqi soldier searches a man and his child on his way to cast his ballot in the parliamentary elections at a polling site in the shadow of the Nebi
A displaced man from Sinjar casts his ballot in the parliamentary elections at a polling site in a camp for displaced people outside Irbil, Iraq, Satu
An Iraqi woman prepares to cast her vote in the country's parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Polls opened across Iraq o
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted in the first national election since the country declared victory over the Islamic State group. The vote — the fourth since the 2003 U.S.-led toppling of Saddam Hussein — was marked by reports of low turnout and irregularities.
Results are expected within the next 48 hours according to the independent body that oversees Iraq's election, but negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for months.
Baghdad's streets began to fill up with cars before voting concluded Saturday evening after al-Abadi partially lifted a security curfew in an effort to improve turnout. Nearly all civilian vehicles had been banned from the city's streets Saturday morning and many voters complained of having to walk more than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) to reach polling stations.
In Mosul, turnout appeared to be higher with over 40 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots at polling stations across the city, according to the deputy commander of Nineveh operation command, Brig. Gen. Jassem Mohammed Khalil.
The war left more than 2 million Iraqis, mostly Sunnis, displaced from their homes, with cities, towns and villages suffering heavy destruction. Repairing infrastructure across Anbar and Nineveh provinces, both majority Sunni areas, will cost tens of billions of dollars.
