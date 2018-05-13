Key Insights for the Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market 2018-2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to post a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Increased availability of equipment with access to real-time data to emerge as a key trend that will impact market growth.

With the increase in adoption of smartphones and Internet penetration, vendors are increasingly offering farm AWS that allows users to view data from smartphones and other smart devices. The built-in wireless or cellular communication technologies make it possible to set up remote stations across far-flung areas. Farm AWS can measure and send data to smart devices using equipped communication technologies over the Internet. As a result, users have access to real-time weather data.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the need for weather monitoring due to climatic changes as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global farm AWS market:

Need for weather monitoring due to climatic changes

Weather and climate play an important role in producing high agricultural yield. Any change in atmospheric CO2, temperature, and wind speed may have a significant impact on agriculture production. Climatic changes around the world may influence the global agriculture output. Also, due to global warming, ocean temperature or sea water temperature has increased. For instance, the unusual change in surface water temperatures has led to El Niño and La Niña weather events that occur irregularly at two to seven-year intervals in the Pacific Ocean. As a result, precipitation pattern and storm intensity in countries such as the US are also affected. Similarly, sea surface temperatures of the Indian Ocean and the tropical Atlantic Ocean also influence the climate in the adjacent land areas or countries. Such climatic changes can have a significant adverse impact on crop yield.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Agriculture plays a crucial role in the global economy. Therefore, weather monitoring is essential to ensure high agriculture output required to cater to the needs of the rising global population. This is expected to drive the demand for farm AWS during the forecast period.”

Global farm AWS market - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the based on the type of products (battery-based farm AWS and cable-based farm AWS) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, battery-based farm AWS dominated the market with a market share of more than 71%. The ease of installation in remote areas, the inclusion of improved features such as light-emitting diode (LED) or liquid crystal display (LCD), and the ability to withstand extreme weather conditions are expected to further increase the market share of battery-based farm automated weather stations during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas segment held a 44% share of the global market due to the use of these systems for analysis of real-time data such as weather, temperature, and soil to help farmers make smarter decisions in vineyard and greenhouse farming. Such enhanced benefits are expected to lead to the high growth of the market during the forecast period. The Americas segment was followed by EMEA and APAC.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

