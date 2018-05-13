Ireland vs Pakistan Test Scoreboard

DUBLIN (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday on day two of the one-off test between Ireland and Pakistan at Malahide Castle:
|Pakistan 1st Innings
Azhar Ali c Porterfield b Rankin 4
Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Murtagh 7
Haris Sohail c Porterfield b Thompson 31
Asad Shafiq c Balbirnie b Rankin 62
Babar Azam c Stirling b Murtagh 14
Sarfraz Ahmed c Stirling b Thompson 20
Shadab Khan not out 52
Faheem Ashraf not out 61
Extras: (1b, 10lb, 4nb, 2w) 17
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 268
Over: 76
Still to bat: Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Abbas.
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-71, 4-104, 5-153, 6-159
Bowling: Tim Murtagh 17-4-33-2, Boyd Rankin 17-3-58-2, Tyrone Kane 18-2-84-0, Stuart Thompson 16-2-51-2, Kevin O'Brien 6-1-20-0, Paul Stirling 2-0-11-0.
Ireland: William Porterfield (captain), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson, Tyrone Kane, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh.
Toss: Ireland.
Umpires: Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, England.
TV umpire: Mark Hawthorne, Ireland. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.