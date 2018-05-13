Global Interface IP Market - Proliferation of Wireless Technologies Boosts Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2018-- market research analysts have forecasted the to post a CAGR of more than 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decline due to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

One of the major trends being witnessed in the market is the proliferation of wireless technologies. IoT has evolved over the last 25 years and the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) is replacing the Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4). This will allow many hosts to connect to the Internet, and more amount of data can be transmitted. Presently, the network traffic is growing at an exponential rate. This is primarily because of the increased popularity of mobile computing devices. As a result, there is a continued deployment of next-generation wireless standards such as 4G and 5G and wireless technologies such as Bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and Z-Wave across the globe. These wireless standards and wireless technologies provide a wireless connection that is equivalent to broadband connections.

In this report, Technavio research analysts highlight the increase in the demand for modern SoC chips as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Increase in the demand for modern SoC chips

Semiconductor chip manufacturers have developed the SoC technology to maintain pace with the rising need to embed more functions on a single IC. Rapid technological advances have led to a decrease in the overall cycle time of products. In SoC designs, pre-verified and pre-designed blocks called IP blocks or IP cores as well as virtual components are combined on a single chip. These IP cores are reusable and include interface blocks, embedded processors, memory blocks, and components for specific processing functions. The advantages of this technology are high on-chip frequencies, the density of functions, reliability, and moderate unit costs. The explosive growth of consumer electronics and communication devices is expected to drive the demand for SoCs during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “The use of SoCs has grown substantially in the last five years. Smart electronics manufacturers have started integrating this technology into their devices such as wireless communication equipment, electrocardiogram machines, smartphones, and telemetry devices. With the emergence of the SIP technology, mixed-signal SoC manufacturers can integrate more functionalities on a single chip at a moderate price. This technology development is expected to boost the penetration of SoCs in various applications.”

Global interface IP market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following end-users (fabless semiconductor companies, IDMs, and foundries), types (USB, DDRn, PCIe, Ethernet, and MIPI), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on end-user, the fabless semiconductor companies segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 65% of the market. The market share occupied by this end-user is expected to increase by more than 1% during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas was the largest revenue-generating region in the global interface IP market. It held a revenue share of more than 47% in 2017. This could be attributed to the presence of numerous fabless semiconductor companies in the US. APAC held the second largest share in the market, which is driven by the growth of semiconductor companies, especially in regions such as China and Taiwan.

