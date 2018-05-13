Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to post a CAGR of nearly 9% during the period 2018-2022. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate owing to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive pedestrian protection system market from 2018-2022.

The introduction of pedestrian protection airbags is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. In active front panel systems, the front panel of the truck acts as a cowcatcher to prevent a pedestrian from being pulled underneath the truck. This is achieved through airbag technology that is used to push out the front panel of the truck that creates a clearance between the front panel and the grille, and other rigid structures nearby. There may exist cases where, without adequate cushioning, the head of a pedestrian would most likely hit the front panel at a higher velocity than it can safely withstand. In such cases, innovations such as outside airbags can be used to create the required cushioning.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising number of pedestrian accidents helping the growth of PPS as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Rising number of pedestrian accidents helping the growth of PPS

The most frequent pedestrian injuries result in the lower or upper leg following an impact with a vehicle. If it is a low-velocity accident, then the injuries are mainly restricted to the areas below the torso, where maximum injuries follow because of an impact with the ground or surrounding obstacles. If it is a high-velocity accident, there are high chances of a secondary impact with the upper bonnet, windscreen, or windscreen surround. Furthermore, there may also be a tertiary impact with the ground and a risk that the pedestrian may get hit by other vehicles. Due to the obvious incidence of upper body injuries, it is important that passive PPS concentrate not only on minimizing the effect of the first impact, but also cushion against the secondary and tertiary impacts.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “The addition of a safety system such as PPS would provide regular alerts to drivers to keep them and their vehicles out of potentially dangerous situations. These systems assist in preventing vehicle accidents during tough situations and protects passengers from injuries and fatalities. Various active and passive automotive safety systems are being used increasingly as passenger and pedestrian safety has become a prime concern for automobile manufacturers.”

Global automotive pedestrian protection system market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market by technology (passive PPS and active PPS) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on technology, the passive PPS segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 93% of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to decrease by almost 13% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive pedestrian protection system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 44%. This region will dominate the global market through 2022.

