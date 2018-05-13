Auxiliary Power Systems for Rolling Stock Market to Benefit From Growth in Railway Electrification Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Growth in railway electrification is a key driver which is expected to impact market growth. There are two major benefits of rail electrification which include its economic viability and environment-friendly nature. There is a significant reduction in emissions due to railway electrification.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180512005023/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global auxiliary power systems for rolling stock market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of Maglev trains as one of the key emerging trends in the global auxiliary power systems for rolling stock market:

Emergence of Maglev trains

Magnetic levitation trains commonly referred to as Maglev trains, use magnetic suspension to move the vehicle without making contact with the track. In maglev trains, a magnetized coil runs along the track, also known as the guideway. This magnet along the tracks repels the large magnet fitted on the train's undercarriage. The repelling action allows the train to levitate between 1 to 10 cm above the guideway. Once the train is levitated, the coil within the guideway walls is supplied with power, which creates a system of magnetic fields that push and pull the train along the guideway. The electric current that flows through the guideway walls constantly changes the polarity of the magnetized coils. This allows the magnetic field in front of the train to pull the vehicle forward, while the magnetic field behind the train pushes it forward.

“Since maglev trains do not touch the track, the constraints of friction are eliminated. Thus, these trains can achieve speeds of more than 500 kilometers per hour. The absence of friction also reduces the maintenance and operation costs, as there is no wear and tear of wheels. Maglev trains are currently being operated in Shanghai, China; Linimo, Japan; and Incheon, South Korea. In addition, there are maglevs under construction in Israel, parts of China, and Japan,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global auxiliary power systems for rolling stock market by product (rapid transit vehicles, locomotives, and railroad cars) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, EMEA dominated the with a share of around 49%, followed by the Americas and APAC. Although APAC accounted for the smallest share of the market, it is expected to post the highest growth during the forecast period in comparison to the other two regions.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180512005023/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT RAIL MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/12/2018 12:33 PM/DISC: 05/12/2018 12:33 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180512005023/en