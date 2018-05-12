Carapaz wins 7th stage as Yates maintains Giro d'Italia lead

MONTEVERGINE, Italy (AP) — Richard Carapaz pulled off a superb final attack to win the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, while British rider Simon Yates remained in the overall lead after the second mountain finish of the race.

Carapaz stormed up the end of the final climb to pass Koen Bouwman, who led for most of the day, and the Ecuador cyclist claimed his first win in a Grand Tour.

Davide Formolo led the peloton over the line to finish second, seven seconds behind. Thibaut Pinot was third.

Yates, the Briton who won the young rider classification at last year's Tour de France, retained his 16-second advantage over defending champion Tom Dumoulin.

Sunday's ninth stage has another mountain finish, at the end of a 225-kilometer (140-mile) route from Pesco Sannita up to Gran Sasso d'Italia.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 27.