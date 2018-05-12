WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CAR--F1-SPANISH GP

BARCELONA, Spain — Mercedes continued to show good pace at the Spanish Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas setting the fastest times in the final practice on Saturday before qualifying. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 370 words, photos. Will be updated with qualifying. 600 words by 1500 GMT.

TEN--MADRID OPEN

MADRID — Petra Kvitova will seek her third Madrid Open title when she plays Kiki Bertens in the final. In the men's semifinals, second-seeded Alexander Zverev faces Denis Shapovalov, while Dominic Thiem plays Kevin Anderson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1630 GMT, photos. 400 words by 1830 GMT.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

MONTEVERGINE, Italy — Simon Yates will attempt to remain in the lead of the Giro d'Italia on the eighth stage, a 209-kilometer (130-mile) route from Praia a Mare to Montevergine that features the race's second mountain finish. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--WCUP-MOSCOW

MOSCOW — Moscow's sheer size gives World Cup visitors a vast range of things to do, whether that means bars, museums, ballet or golf. The cavernous Luzhniki arena will host the tournament's opening game on June 14 and the final on July 15, while the smaller Spartak Stadium will also hold games. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-GERMAN JOURNALIST

BERLIN — German officials are calling on FIFA to intervene after a journalist who exposed systematic doping in Russian athletics was denied entry to Russia to report on the upcoming World Cup. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Atletico Madrid visits crosstown rival Getafe in its last match before playing the Europa League final against Marseille. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1830 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Inter Milan needs a win against Sassuolo in its penultimate match of the season to boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Earlier, Genoa visits bottom side Benevento in a match with little at stake but pride. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2045 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Hamburger SV needs to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach and get a favor from already demoted Cologne against Wolfsburg to avoid relegation on the final day of the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig are fighting for Champions League qualification. UPCOMING: 450 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--GREEK CUP FINAL

ATHENS, Greece — The Greek Football Federation has appointed a Spanish referee for Saturday's Greek Cup final between champions AEK Athens and PAOK, following a season repeatedly marred by violence. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--MLS-DYNAMO-WHITECAPS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Defender Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time and the Vancouver Whitecaps twice battled back from a goal down for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Friday night. SENT: 240 words, photos.

GLF--PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida — Webb Simpson had a record five-shot lead going into the weekend at The Players Championship. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 0000 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— GLF--PLAYERS NOTEBOOK — Tiger Woods makes cut at Players thanks to Spieth, Thomas. By Mark Long. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

GLF--SICILIAN OPEN

AGRIGENTO, Sicily — Julien Guerrier of France and Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark share the lead going into the third round of the European Tour's Sicilian Open. UPCOMING: 150 words by 1700 GMT.

HKO--WORLDS

HERNING, Denmark — Defending champion Sweden prevailed over Slovakia 4-3 in overtime for its fifth straight win at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Latvia remained in contention for a quarterfinal berth with a 3-1 victory over Olympic runner-up Germany. SENT: 160 words, photos. Will be updated with later games.

RGU--CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL

BILBAO, Spain — Seemingly unstoppable Leinster faces Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final at San Mames Stadium in the Basque city of Bilbao. UPCOMING: 300 words. Game starts 1545 GMT.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

The fortunes of Australia's Super Rugby teams slumped to a new low Saturday when the Queensland Reds sustained a humiliating 63-28 loss to last-place Sunwolves in Tokyo and the New South Wales Waratahs gave up a 29-0 lead to lose 31-29 to the Christchurch-based Crusaders. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CRI--IRELAND-PAKISTAN

DUBLIN — Pakistan reached lunch on 67-2 Saturday after Ireland had a first ball in test cricket to remember. SENT: 240 words, photo. Will be updated at tea.

CYC--TOUR OF CALIFORNIA

For the first time since the elbow that shook up the Tour de France, reigning world champion Peter Sagan and former world champ Mark Cavendish line up against each other. The sprint aces headline the Tour of California, which begins Sunday in Long Beach. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

HKN--GOLDEN KNIGHTS-JETS

The Vegas Golden Knights, an expansion team in name only, opens the Western Conference finals on the road against the Winnipeg Jets. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 2300 GMT.

HKN--CAPITALS-LIGHTNING

TAMPA, Florida — Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist in his Eastern Conference finals debut, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. By Fred Goodall. SENT: 540 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

TORONTO — Luke Maile hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the 12th inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

TRI--WORLD SERIES-JAPAN

YOKOHAMA, Japan — World champion Mario Mola of Spain dominated the 10-kilometer race to win the World Series Triathlon event in Yokohama on Saturday, claiming his third consecutive title in Japan. SENT: 210 words.

BOX--LOMACHENKO-LINARES

NEW YORK — Vasyl Lomachenko goes for a title in a third weight class in just his 12th pro fight when he moves up to face WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden. By Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Main event begins about 0100 GMT.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org