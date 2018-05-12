Taiwan wins big at Asian Physics Olympiad

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese students won four gold medals, one silver and three bronzes at the 19th Asian Physics Olympiad that concluded in Vietnam Saturday.



The medal haul left Taiwan, together with host country Vietnam, as the third-biggest winners at the annual physics event for high school students in the region.



Chung Shang-hsuan (鍾尚軒), a senior at Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School, said physics brings him joy and happiness.



Chung, who won gold, was also presented with the "Best Theory Award" for his skills, quick wits and general knowledge of physics.



According to the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Taiwanese delegation this year consisted of eight competitors, chosen from among 1,847 students from 143 high schools in Taiwan.



The event, which took place in Hanoi, saw some 188 competitors from 25 countries participating.