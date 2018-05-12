Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 12, 2018
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;86;76;Couple of t-storms;86;76;WSW;6;83%;81%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;90;Sunny, breezy, hot;108;81;NNW;16;20%;3%;12
Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;73;58;A t-storm in spots;72;58;WSW;12;70%;55%;9
Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;70;58;Clouds and sun;63;49;N;9;61%;25%;9
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;73;57;Thunderstorms;71;57;NNW;8;79%;85%;5
Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;52;38;Partly sunny;53;41;S;7;58%;44%;3
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Variable clouds;86;65;Clouding up;81;67;WSW;6;48%;73%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;61;38;Mostly cloudy;47;32;N;13;49%;6%;6
Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;ENE;5;68%;0%;5
Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny;76;60;S;7;51%;9%;10
Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;66;62;Occasional rain;70;58;WNW;10;81%;92%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;85;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;68;NNW;8;41%;7%;11
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;75;Heavy p.m. showers;92;74;E;5;75%;79%;8
Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;71;Clouds breaking;89;72;SW;5;61%;31%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;95;78;Variable cloudiness;92;78;S;7;73%;44%;9
Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;68;50;Partly sunny;65;49;NNE;11;52%;55%;9
Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;82;61;Partly sunny;86;63;S;6;49%;3%;10
Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;82;57;Showers and t-storms;81;56;NE;4;48%;69%;8
Berlin, Germany;Pleasant and warmer;76;59;Some sun;79;58;E;11;41%;2%;6
Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;50;A t-storm in spots;64;50;S;6;75%;65%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;81;57;Partly sunny;83;56;ENE;5;39%;0%;7
Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;E;10;45%;7%;8
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;74;55;Spotty showers;59;53;W;7;88%;84%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;70;45;Nice with some sun;75;49;ENE;4;42%;57%;6
Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;83;57;Partly sunny;78;55;ENE;7;29%;18%;8
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;68;55;Clearing;69;59;NNE;8;73%;12%;2
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;64;Couple of t-storms;89;62;NE;5;44%;81%;9
Busan, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;67;62;Warmer, morning rain;77;59;NNE;9;70%;75%;7
Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;N;7;35%;1%;11
Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds breaking;65;52;Partly sunny;65;54;SSE;12;81%;2%;4
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;66;A t-storm in spots;82;66;E;4;58%;64%;11
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;100;82;Clearing;100;82;SSE;9;56%;27%;10
Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;53;49;A morning shower;62;55;NE;8;93%;55%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;SSW;7;78%;80%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;66;49;Mostly sunny, nice;70;53;E;10;57%;1%;6
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;67;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;NNW;7;87%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;Clouds and sun, warm;92;72;SSE;10;55%;4%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;81;75;Cloudy and humid;82;74;SSW;9;87%;75%;4
Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;109;82;A p.m. t-storm;105;78;SE;7;31%;56%;12
Denver, United States;Cloudy, not as warm;70;50;Mostly cloudy;68;49;NNE;7;63%;69%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;82;A strong t-storm;97;79;SSE;7;57%;75%;6
Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;88;75;A shower in places;91;74;SSE;6;64%;55%;8
Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;57;38;Mostly sunny;58;43;SW;9;63%;9%;6
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A t-storm or two;71;58;Cloudy;80;58;NNE;8;41%;79%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;70;53;Mostly sunny;71;55;N;8;49%;0%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;SSE;6;75%;74%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;Thickening clouds;75;52;Partly sunny;80;54;SW;4;37%;1%;7
Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;Showers and t-storms;81;72;SSE;6;82%;88%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;SE;6;47%;0%;5
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;8;76%;69%;11
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A shower or two;87;75;SSW;7;74%;71%;12
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;71;A shower in the p.m.;82;70;ENE;16;64%;66%;12
Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, less humid;102;78;A t-storm around;99;76;S;6;39%;42%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;91;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;71;NNW;8;46%;54%;11
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;65;50;Mostly sunny;68;52;E;5;68%;1%;9
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm around;93;76;E;6;64%;51%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;81;Sunny and very warm;97;81;N;15;35%;0%;12
Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower;71;45;Partly sunny;70;46;S;6;39%;25%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Showers and t-storms;73;54;A t-storm in spots;77;54;NNW;6;41%;63%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;81;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;82;W;15;55%;0%;12
Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;E;6;75%;86%;7
Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds rolling in;114;84;Partly sunny and hot;113;85;NNE;13;9%;0%;8
Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;74;47;Spotty showers;61;51;E;12;44%;77%;6
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;E;12;58%;64%;13
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;91;73;Couple of t-storms;87;73;W;6;73%;86%;9
Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;92;79;A strong t-storm;93;78;S;10;63%;77%;11
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;ENE;3;76%;95%;10
La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;58;29;Partly sunny;57;31;ENE;7;38%;5%;8
Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;88;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;SW;7;79%;77%;5
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;69;62;Turning sunny;69;62;S;9;79%;19%;4
Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;62;48;Mostly sunny;64;52;N;11;52%;7%;9
London, United Kingdom;A shower;59;49;Partly sunny;60;49;NNW;10;75%;44%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Misty this morning;67;55;Some sun returning;69;54;SW;6;63%;15%;7
Luanda, Angola;A shower or t-storm;89;78;Couple of t-storms;87;76;SSW;7;69%;71%;7
Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;67;44;Mostly sunny;64;50;NW;6;34%;57%;10
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;Spotty showers;88;82;WNW;11;71%;92%;5
Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;E;5;81%;77%;4
Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;90;80;Partly sunny, warm;98;80;SE;8;49%;34%;12
Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;61;53;A morning shower;61;44;SE;8;73%;58%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;79;56;A t-storm in spots;81;57;NE;4;36%;64%;14
Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;82;75;Rain and a t-storm;81;75;ESE;9;81%;89%;3
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;A thundershower;70;47;E;11;42%;51%;6
Mogadishu, Somalia;Couple of t-storms;88;80;Couple of t-storms;86;79;S;8;76%;78%;7
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;65;52;More clouds than sun;66;55;NE;5;64%;4%;2
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;63;43;Mostly sunny;69;51;SSW;2;36%;1%;8
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;76;52;Partly sunny;72;54;SSW;6;46%;4%;6
Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;91;81;Mostly sunny;91;83;WNW;9;70%;2%;13
Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;78;58;Couple of t-storms;78;60;NNE;7;70%;77%;8
New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;58;51;Rain and drizzle;59;54;SE;7;74%;90%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;80;62;Sunshine and nice;79;61;WNW;7;50%;26%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;55;35;A shower or two;50;35;NNW;6;71%;92%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;75;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;61;WSW;8;79%;99%;2
Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;69;41;A stray t-shower;72;50;ENE;5;53%;42%;4
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;64;38;Increasing clouds;70;45;SW;7;35%;0%;8
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;83;77;Mostly sunny;84;78;E;14;66%;40%;7
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NE;6;83%;83%;6
Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;81;75;Showers around;85;74;ENE;6;83%;85%;8
Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;70;48;Spotty showers;59;51;NW;9;69%;84%;2
Perth, Australia;Sunshine and warm;91;59;Partly sunny, cooler;76;58;SSE;8;64%;2%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;94;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;SW;6;69%;70%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;73;Mostly cloudy;88;72;E;10;78%;44%;4
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;73;An afternoon shower;91;74;ESE;7;50%;64%;13
Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;76;54;Periods of sun;78;53;E;10;45%;8%;7
Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;71;47;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;NNE;7;55%;2%;9
Quito, Ecuador;A shower or t-storm;69;52;Periods of rain;64;54;SSW;6;78%;93%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;69;51;Partial sunshine;69;52;ENE;12;53%;0%;10
Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;73;Showers around;84;74;S;8;80%;89%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;53;43;Showers around;52;42;SE;13;63%;70%;3
Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, warm;77;54;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;ESE;6;38%;3%;5
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;86;71;Not as warm;75;70;E;5;80%;78%;1
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;101;77;Sunny and pleasant;97;75;NE;8;11%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;75;57;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;6;69%;66%;9
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;75;47;Partly sunny;74;49;ENE;6;53%;0%;5
San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;54;Turning sunny;64;54;WSW;13;70%;25%;9
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;73;62;ENE;4;83%;86%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;74;A shower in places;82;74;ESE;11;72%;68%;13
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;Showers and t-storms;74;64;W;3;97%;77%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;85;60;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;ENE;10;19%;6%;14
Santiago, Chile;Some sun;75;48;Partly sunny, cooler;64;44;SSW;3;63%;44%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny intervals;85;71;An afternoon shower;83;72;N;7;76%;73%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with some sun;61;39;Mostly sunny;64;44;NNW;10;60%;9%;7
Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;73;55;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNE;7;50%;2%;8
Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;62;58;Warmer;74;54;WSW;6;61%;4%;10
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;70;Sun and some clouds;84;70;SE;9;66%;25%;6
Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;80;A shower or t-storm;90;79;E;6;73%;86%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;77;51;Clouds and sun;72;52;SSW;6;61%;68%;9
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;84;76;Sunshine, a shower;84;76;E;12;67%;66%;13
Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine, pleasant;74;47;Mostly sunny;73;46;E;7;43%;0%;5
Sydney, Australia;Windy with showers;67;57;Showers;65;59;S;24;72%;87%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny and hot;94;76;WNW;6;58%;44%;12
Tallinn, Estonia;Warm with sunshine;75;49;Sunshine, pleasant;73;50;E;9;47%;0%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;79;62;A t-storm in spots;76;62;NE;6;52%;73%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;A touch of p.m. rain;64;53;A shower in the p.m.;66;53;N;7;70%;66%;2
Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;72;57;Nice with some sun;77;61;NNE;9;30%;19%;11
Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;73;65;A t-storm in spots;74;65;SSW;11;59%;56%;7
Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;81;57;Showers and t-storms;80;60;SE;5;60%;70%;8
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;76;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;63;NE;16;67%;95%;5
Toronto, Canada;Clearing;52;42;Partly sunny;57;45;WNW;8;63%;3%;9
Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;SE;6;48%;1%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;Sun and some clouds;81;57;WNW;10;52%;12%;10
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;68;46;Some brightening;74;41;NW;17;23%;25%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;75;58;Mostly sunny;80;61;NNE;4;41%;0%;7
Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;80;58;Partly sunny;77;56;SE;10;44%;15%;8
Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;72;A t-storm in spots;90;73;NW;6;66%;55%;3
Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, pleasant;75;51;Some sun, a t-shower;77;47;E;10;46%;51%;6
Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;77;51;Partly sunny;78;50;E;11;38%;7%;6
Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;54;51;Morning rain, cloudy;61;51;WSW;8;86%;83%;1
Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SW;6;65%;66%;13
Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy, a t-storm;70;49;A t-storm in spots;68;49;NNE;4;62%;86%;10
