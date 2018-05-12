Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;86;76;Couple of t-storms;86;76;WSW;6;83%;81%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;90;Sunny, breezy, hot;108;81;NNW;16;20%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;73;58;A t-storm in spots;72;58;WSW;12;70%;55%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;70;58;Clouds and sun;63;49;N;9;61%;25%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;73;57;Thunderstorms;71;57;NNW;8;79%;85%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;52;38;Partly sunny;53;41;S;7;58%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Variable clouds;86;65;Clouding up;81;67;WSW;6;48%;73%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;61;38;Mostly cloudy;47;32;N;13;49%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;ENE;5;68%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny;76;60;S;7;51%;9%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;66;62;Occasional rain;70;58;WNW;10;81%;92%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;85;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;68;NNW;8;41%;7%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;75;Heavy p.m. showers;92;74;E;5;75%;79%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;71;Clouds breaking;89;72;SW;5;61%;31%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;95;78;Variable cloudiness;92;78;S;7;73%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;68;50;Partly sunny;65;49;NNE;11;52%;55%;9

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;82;61;Partly sunny;86;63;S;6;49%;3%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;82;57;Showers and t-storms;81;56;NE;4;48%;69%;8

Berlin, Germany;Pleasant and warmer;76;59;Some sun;79;58;E;11;41%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;50;A t-storm in spots;64;50;S;6;75%;65%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;81;57;Partly sunny;83;56;ENE;5;39%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;E;10;45%;7%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;74;55;Spotty showers;59;53;W;7;88%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;70;45;Nice with some sun;75;49;ENE;4;42%;57%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;83;57;Partly sunny;78;55;ENE;7;29%;18%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;68;55;Clearing;69;59;NNE;8;73%;12%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;64;Couple of t-storms;89;62;NE;5;44%;81%;9

Busan, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;67;62;Warmer, morning rain;77;59;NNE;9;70%;75%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;N;7;35%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds breaking;65;52;Partly sunny;65;54;SSE;12;81%;2%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;66;A t-storm in spots;82;66;E;4;58%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;100;82;Clearing;100;82;SSE;9;56%;27%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;53;49;A morning shower;62;55;NE;8;93%;55%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;SSW;7;78%;80%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;66;49;Mostly sunny, nice;70;53;E;10;57%;1%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;67;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;NNW;7;87%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;90;71;Clouds and sun, warm;92;72;SSE;10;55%;4%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;81;75;Cloudy and humid;82;74;SSW;9;87%;75%;4

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;109;82;A p.m. t-storm;105;78;SE;7;31%;56%;12

Denver, United States;Cloudy, not as warm;70;50;Mostly cloudy;68;49;NNE;7;63%;69%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;82;A strong t-storm;97;79;SSE;7;57%;75%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;88;75;A shower in places;91;74;SSE;6;64%;55%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;57;38;Mostly sunny;58;43;SW;9;63%;9%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A t-storm or two;71;58;Cloudy;80;58;NNE;8;41%;79%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;70;53;Mostly sunny;71;55;N;8;49%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;SSE;6;75%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thickening clouds;75;52;Partly sunny;80;54;SW;4;37%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;Showers and t-storms;81;72;SSE;6;82%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;SE;6;47%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;8;76%;69%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A shower or two;87;75;SSW;7;74%;71%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;71;A shower in the p.m.;82;70;ENE;16;64%;66%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, less humid;102;78;A t-storm around;99;76;S;6;39%;42%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;91;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;71;NNW;8;46%;54%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;65;50;Mostly sunny;68;52;E;5;68%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm around;93;76;E;6;64%;51%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;81;Sunny and very warm;97;81;N;15;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower;71;45;Partly sunny;70;46;S;6;39%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Showers and t-storms;73;54;A t-storm in spots;77;54;NNW;6;41%;63%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;81;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;82;W;15;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;E;6;75%;86%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds rolling in;114;84;Partly sunny and hot;113;85;NNE;13;9%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;74;47;Spotty showers;61;51;E;12;44%;77%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;E;12;58%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;91;73;Couple of t-storms;87;73;W;6;73%;86%;9

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;92;79;A strong t-storm;93;78;S;10;63%;77%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;ENE;3;76%;95%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;58;29;Partly sunny;57;31;ENE;7;38%;5%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;88;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;SW;7;79%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;69;62;Turning sunny;69;62;S;9;79%;19%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;62;48;Mostly sunny;64;52;N;11;52%;7%;9

London, United Kingdom;A shower;59;49;Partly sunny;60;49;NNW;10;75%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Misty this morning;67;55;Some sun returning;69;54;SW;6;63%;15%;7

Luanda, Angola;A shower or t-storm;89;78;Couple of t-storms;87;76;SSW;7;69%;71%;7

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;67;44;Mostly sunny;64;50;NW;6;34%;57%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;Spotty showers;88;82;WNW;11;71%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;E;5;81%;77%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;90;80;Partly sunny, warm;98;80;SE;8;49%;34%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;61;53;A morning shower;61;44;SE;8;73%;58%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;79;56;A t-storm in spots;81;57;NE;4;36%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;82;75;Rain and a t-storm;81;75;ESE;9;81%;89%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;A thundershower;70;47;E;11;42%;51%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Couple of t-storms;88;80;Couple of t-storms;86;79;S;8;76%;78%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;65;52;More clouds than sun;66;55;NE;5;64%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;63;43;Mostly sunny;69;51;SSW;2;36%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;76;52;Partly sunny;72;54;SSW;6;46%;4%;6

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;91;81;Mostly sunny;91;83;WNW;9;70%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;78;58;Couple of t-storms;78;60;NNE;7;70%;77%;8

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;58;51;Rain and drizzle;59;54;SE;7;74%;90%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;80;62;Sunshine and nice;79;61;WNW;7;50%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;55;35;A shower or two;50;35;NNW;6;71%;92%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;75;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;61;WSW;8;79%;99%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;69;41;A stray t-shower;72;50;ENE;5;53%;42%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;64;38;Increasing clouds;70;45;SW;7;35%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;83;77;Mostly sunny;84;78;E;14;66%;40%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NE;6;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;81;75;Showers around;85;74;ENE;6;83%;85%;8

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;70;48;Spotty showers;59;51;NW;9;69%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and warm;91;59;Partly sunny, cooler;76;58;SSE;8;64%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;94;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;SW;6;69%;70%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;73;Mostly cloudy;88;72;E;10;78%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;73;An afternoon shower;91;74;ESE;7;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;76;54;Periods of sun;78;53;E;10;45%;8%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;71;47;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;NNE;7;55%;2%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or t-storm;69;52;Periods of rain;64;54;SSW;6;78%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;69;51;Partial sunshine;69;52;ENE;12;53%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;73;Showers around;84;74;S;8;80%;89%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;53;43;Showers around;52;42;SE;13;63%;70%;3

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, warm;77;54;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;ESE;6;38%;3%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;86;71;Not as warm;75;70;E;5;80%;78%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;101;77;Sunny and pleasant;97;75;NE;8;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;75;57;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;6;69%;66%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;75;47;Partly sunny;74;49;ENE;6;53%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;54;Turning sunny;64;54;WSW;13;70%;25%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;73;62;ENE;4;83%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;74;A shower in places;82;74;ESE;11;72%;68%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;Showers and t-storms;74;64;W;3;97%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;85;60;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;ENE;10;19%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Some sun;75;48;Partly sunny, cooler;64;44;SSW;3;63%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny intervals;85;71;An afternoon shower;83;72;N;7;76%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with some sun;61;39;Mostly sunny;64;44;NNW;10;60%;9%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;73;55;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNE;7;50%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;62;58;Warmer;74;54;WSW;6;61%;4%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;70;Sun and some clouds;84;70;SE;9;66%;25%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;80;A shower or t-storm;90;79;E;6;73%;86%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;77;51;Clouds and sun;72;52;SSW;6;61%;68%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;84;76;Sunshine, a shower;84;76;E;12;67%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine, pleasant;74;47;Mostly sunny;73;46;E;7;43%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy with showers;67;57;Showers;65;59;S;24;72%;87%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny and hot;94;76;WNW;6;58%;44%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Warm with sunshine;75;49;Sunshine, pleasant;73;50;E;9;47%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;79;62;A t-storm in spots;76;62;NE;6;52%;73%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A touch of p.m. rain;64;53;A shower in the p.m.;66;53;N;7;70%;66%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;72;57;Nice with some sun;77;61;NNE;9;30%;19%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;73;65;A t-storm in spots;74;65;SSW;11;59%;56%;7

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;81;57;Showers and t-storms;80;60;SE;5;60%;70%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;76;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;63;NE;16;67%;95%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clearing;52;42;Partly sunny;57;45;WNW;8;63%;3%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;SE;6;48%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;Sun and some clouds;81;57;WNW;10;52%;12%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;68;46;Some brightening;74;41;NW;17;23%;25%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;75;58;Mostly sunny;80;61;NNE;4;41%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;80;58;Partly sunny;77;56;SE;10;44%;15%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;72;A t-storm in spots;90;73;NW;6;66%;55%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, pleasant;75;51;Some sun, a t-shower;77;47;E;10;46%;51%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;77;51;Partly sunny;78;50;E;11;38%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;54;51;Morning rain, cloudy;61;51;WSW;8;86%;83%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SW;6;65%;66%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy, a t-storm;70;49;A t-storm in spots;68;49;NNE;4;62%;86%;10

