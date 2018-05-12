Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 12, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;25;WSW;10;83%;81%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;32;Sunny, breezy, hot;42;27;NNW;26;20%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;23;15;A t-storm in spots;22;15;WSW;19;70%;55%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;Clouds and sun;17;9;N;15;61%;25%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;23;14;Thunderstorms;22;14;NNW;12;79%;85%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;Partly sunny;12;5;S;11;58%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Variable clouds;30;18;Clouding up;27;19;WSW;10;48%;73%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;16;3;Mostly cloudy;8;0;N;22;49%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;ENE;8;68%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;25;16;S;11;51%;9%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;19;17;Occasional rain;21;15;WNW;17;81%;92%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;NNW;13;41%;7%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;24;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;E;8;75%;79%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;Clouds breaking;32;22;SW;9;61%;31%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;35;26;Variable cloudiness;33;25;S;11;73%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;Partly sunny;18;10;NNE;18;52%;55%;9

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;28;16;Partly sunny;30;17;S;10;49%;3%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;28;14;Showers and t-storms;27;13;NE;7;48%;69%;8

Berlin, Germany;Pleasant and warmer;24;15;Some sun;26;15;E;17;41%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;10;A t-storm in spots;18;10;S;9;75%;65%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;27;14;Partly sunny;28;14;ENE;7;39%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;E;16;45%;7%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;24;13;Spotty showers;15;12;W;11;88%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;21;7;Nice with some sun;24;10;ENE;7;42%;57%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;28;14;Partly sunny;26;13;ENE;12;29%;18%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;20;13;Clearing;21;15;NNE;13;73%;12%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;18;Couple of t-storms;31;16;NE;7;44%;81%;9

Busan, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;20;17;Warmer, morning rain;25;15;NNE;14;70%;75%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;N;12;35%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds breaking;18;11;Partly sunny;18;12;SSE;19;81%;2%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;E;6;58%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;38;28;Clearing;38;28;SSE;15;56%;27%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;12;9;A morning shower;17;13;NE;13;93%;55%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;11;78%;80%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;E;16;57%;1%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;NNW;12;87%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;32;22;Clouds and sun, warm;33;22;SSE;17;55%;4%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;27;24;Cloudy and humid;28;23;SSW;15;87%;75%;4

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;43;28;A p.m. t-storm;41;25;SE;11;31%;56%;12

Denver, United States;Cloudy, not as warm;21;10;Mostly cloudy;20;10;NNE;11;63%;69%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;28;A strong t-storm;36;26;SSE;11;57%;75%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;31;24;A shower in places;33;24;SSE;10;64%;55%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;14;3;Mostly sunny;15;6;SW;14;63%;9%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A t-storm or two;21;14;Cloudy;27;14;NNE;13;41%;79%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;13;N;12;49%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SSE;10;75%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thickening clouds;24;11;Partly sunny;27;12;SW;6;37%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;Showers and t-storms;27;22;SSE;10;82%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;23;7;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;SE;10;47%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SE;12;76%;69%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;SSW;11;74%;71%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;28;21;ENE;25;64%;66%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, less humid;39;26;A t-storm around;37;24;S;10;39%;42%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;33;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;22;NNW;12;46%;54%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;E;8;68%;1%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm around;34;25;E;10;64%;51%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;27;Sunny and very warm;36;27;N;25;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower;22;7;Partly sunny;21;8;S;10;39%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Showers and t-storms;23;12;A t-storm in spots;25;12;NNW;10;41%;63%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;27;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;28;W;24;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;E;9;75%;86%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds rolling in;46;29;Partly sunny and hot;45;29;NNE;21;9%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;23;8;Spotty showers;16;10;E;20;44%;77%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;E;20;58%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;33;23;Couple of t-storms;30;23;W;10;73%;86%;9

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;34;26;A strong t-storm;34;26;S;15;63%;77%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;5;76%;95%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;14;-2;Partly sunny;14;-1;ENE;11;38%;5%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;11;79%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;21;17;Turning sunny;20;17;S;14;79%;19%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;11;N;18;52%;7%;9

London, United Kingdom;A shower;15;9;Partly sunny;15;10;NNW;16;75%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Misty this morning;19;13;Some sun returning;21;12;SW;10;63%;15%;7

Luanda, Angola;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;24;SSW;12;69%;71%;7

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;20;6;Mostly sunny;18;10;NW;9;34%;57%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Spotty showers;31;28;WNW;18;71%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;E;7;81%;77%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;32;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;SE;12;49%;34%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;16;12;A morning shower;16;7;SE;13;73%;58%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A t-storm in spots;27;14;NE;7;36%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;28;24;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;ESE;15;81%;89%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;A thundershower;21;8;E;17;42%;51%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Couple of t-storms;31;26;Couple of t-storms;30;26;S;13;76%;78%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;11;More clouds than sun;19;13;NE;8;64%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;21;10;SSW;3;36%;1%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;24;11;Partly sunny;22;12;SSW;9;46%;4%;6

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;29;WNW;14;70%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Couple of t-storms;26;15;NNE;12;70%;77%;8

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;15;10;Rain and drizzle;15;12;SE;11;74%;90%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;27;16;Sunshine and nice;26;16;WNW;11;50%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;13;2;A shower or two;10;2;NNW;10;71%;92%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;16;WSW;12;79%;99%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;20;5;A stray t-shower;22;10;ENE;8;53%;42%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;18;3;Increasing clouds;21;7;SW;12;35%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;26;E;23;66%;40%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NE;9;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;27;24;Showers around;29;23;ENE;10;83%;85%;8

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;21;9;Spotty showers;15;11;NW;14;69%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and warm;33;15;Partly sunny, cooler;24;15;SSE;13;64%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;SW;9;69%;70%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly cloudy;31;22;E;16;78%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;11;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;24;12;Periods of sun;25;12;E;15;45%;8%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;21;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NNE;11;55%;2%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or t-storm;20;11;Periods of rain;18;12;SSW;9;78%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;21;11;Partial sunshine;21;11;ENE;19;53%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;23;Showers around;29;23;S;12;80%;89%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain tapering off;12;6;Showers around;11;5;SE;20;63%;70%;3

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, warm;25;12;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;ESE;10;38%;3%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;30;22;Not as warm;24;21;E;8;80%;78%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;38;25;Sunny and pleasant;36;24;NE;13;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;SSE;9;69%;66%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;24;8;Partly sunny;23;10;ENE;10;53%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;Turning sunny;18;12;WSW;22;70%;25%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;23;17;ENE;7;83%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;ESE;18;72%;68%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;W;5;97%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;ENE;16;19%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Some sun;24;9;Partly sunny, cooler;18;7;SSW;5;63%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny intervals;29;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;N;11;76%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with some sun;16;4;Mostly sunny;18;7;NNW;16;60%;9%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;23;13;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNE;11;50%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Warmer;23;12;WSW;9;61%;4%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;21;Sun and some clouds;29;21;SE;15;66%;25%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;34;27;A shower or t-storm;32;26;E;10;73%;86%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;25;10;Clouds and sun;22;11;SSW;10;61%;68%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;Sunshine, a shower;29;24;E;19;67%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine, pleasant;23;8;Mostly sunny;23;8;E;12;43%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy with showers;19;14;Showers;18;15;S;38;72%;87%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;WNW;10;58%;44%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Warm with sunshine;24;10;Sunshine, pleasant;23;10;E;14;47%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;26;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;NE;10;52%;73%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A touch of p.m. rain;18;12;A shower in the p.m.;19;12;N;11;70%;66%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Nice with some sun;25;16;NNE;14;30%;19%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;23;18;A t-storm in spots;23;18;SSW;18;59%;56%;7

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;Showers and t-storms;26;16;SE;8;60%;70%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;25;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;NE;26;67%;95%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clearing;11;6;Partly sunny;14;7;WNW;13;63%;3%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;SE;10;48%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Sun and some clouds;27;14;WNW;17;52%;12%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;20;8;Some brightening;24;5;NW;27;23%;25%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;24;14;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNE;6;41%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;27;14;Partly sunny;25;13;SE;15;44%;15%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NW;10;66%;55%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Some sun, a t-shower;25;9;E;16;46%;51%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;26;10;E;17;38%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;12;10;Morning rain, cloudy;16;11;WSW;13;86%;83%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;10;65%;66%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;9;A t-storm in spots;20;9;NNE;6;62%;86%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather