Military to continue search for missing Mirage-2000

TAIPEI (CNA) - The military said Saturday that it will continue to search for the Mirage 2000 fighter piloted by Captain Ho Tzu-yu, which went missing during a flight training sortie last November.

Air Force Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Chang Yen-ting said the military will not give up hope of finding Ho, who lost contact with the control tower at 6:43 p.m. Nov. 7 around 60 nautical miles north of Pengjia Islet, north of Taiwan.

Ho is part of the Hsinchu-based 499th Tactical Fighter Wing and went missing during a regular nighttime training exercise.

The military has only been able to locate where the jet lost contact, but has not found either Ho or his aircraft.

Chang said the military will help Ho's family hold ceremonies to wish him good luck, in response to remarks Ho's wife made on her Facebook page two days ago.

Chang Chia-han said in her post that it has been six months since her husband went missing.

She said that regardless, she remains hopeful because nothing has been found yet. (By Liu Lee-jung and Lee Hsin-Yin)