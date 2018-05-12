82 women to walk the red carpet in Cannes film fest protest

CANNES, France (AP) — Eighty-two women will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to highlight the limited number of female filmmakers who have been selected for the festival's competition lineup over its 71 years.

Among those expected Saturday are Salma Hayek, Jane Fonda, "Wonder Woman" filmmaker Patty Jenkins and the French director Agnes Varda, a recipient of an honorary Palme d'Or. Also joining in are some Cannes jury members this year: Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay and Lea Seydoux.

The number 82 corresponds with the number of films directed by women to play in the festival's prestigious Palme d'Or competition — in contrast to the 1,645 films directed by men. Jane Campion is the only female filmmaker to ever win the Palme.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux said the event is for women "to affirm their presence."