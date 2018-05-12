  1. Home
1.5-ton garbage removed from Taiwan's Keelung Islet in two hours

Keelung Islet has been shut down for nearly three years due to damage to the wharf

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/12 19:07

Six hundred people joined a cleanup event on Keelung Islet on May 12 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six hundred people joined a cleanup event Saturday on Keelung Islet, a small island a few kilometers from the northeast of Keelung Port, and gathered roughly 1,500 kilograms of waste within just two hours.

Tsai Fu-ning (蔡馥嚀), an official from the Keelung City Government, said Keelung Islet had been shut down for nearly three years due to damage to the wharf, and its shore therefore accumulated a huge amount of garbage floating by or getting stuck, reported the Central News Agency.

According to Tsai, hundreds of thousands of plastic bottles, styrofoam, and fishing waste were gathered in just a couple of hours by roughly 600 volunteers, some of whom came a long way from Hualien and Taichung. In addition, nearly 50 boats were mobilized for the task. 

Tsai added that the islet would reopen in August, and the city government was planning to hold more cleanup events in the future, with the hope of restoring the beauty of the islet. 

 
