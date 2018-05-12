Eurovision 2018 to focus on the music, not the glitz

Netta from Israel performs the song 'Toy' in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, May 11, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest. The Euro
Elina Nechayeva from Estonia performs the song 'La Forza' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Son
Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs the song 'Fuego' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Con
Madame Monsieur from France performs the song 'Mercy' in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Con
Mikolas Josef from the Czech Republic performs the song 'Lie To Me' in Lisbon, Portugal, Monday, May 7, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovisi
Saara Aalto from Finland performs the song 'Monsters' in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 during the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Co
Alexander Rybak from Norway performs the song 'That's How You Write A Song' in Lisbon, Portugal, Thursday, May 10, 2018 during the second semifinal of
Benjamin Ingrosso from Sweden performs the song 'Dance You Off' in Lisbon, Portugal, Thursday, May 10, 2018 during the second semifinal of the Eurovis
Michael Schulte from Germany performs the song 'You Let Me Walk Alone' in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 during a dress rehearsal for the Eu
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The kitsch is conspicuously absent this year and the usual extravagant stage effects are nowhere to be seen. Could the Eurovision Song Contest finally be focusing on the music?
The annual Euro-pop fest has long been the glittery home of outlandish costumes, high-voltage stage effects, forgettable tunes and kitschy acts like last year's dancing gorilla.
But Portugal — which hosting this year's event because its entry, Salvador Sobral, won with a restrained solo ballad last year in Ukraine — is putting on a show with stylish, elegant performances by a strong field of competitors. And it's doing that with a $23.8 million budget that officials say is the most restrained since 2008.
That means the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest is heading to what many predict will be an exceptional year.