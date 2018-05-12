Mechanism to moderate fuel price increases to take effect in Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (CNA) - A mechanism designed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to moderate domestic fuel price increases is scheduled to take effect next week, according to the ministry.

The mechanism is aimed at reducing the financial burden on consumers by stabilizing fuel prices at a time when international crude oil prices have been on the rise amid geopolitical tension, in particular after U.S. President Donald Trump announced U.S. withdrawal from a nuclear agreement with Iran.

The withdrawal from the 2015 international treaty is expected to lead Washington to re-impose economic sanctions on Iran, which could cut the global crude supply and in turn boost international crude prices significantly.

95 unleaded gasoline will be used a benchmark for the new fuel price calculation mechanism, the MOEA said.

Under the mechanism, if the price of 95 unleaded stays below NT$30 (US$1.01) per liter according to state-owned oil supplier CPC Corp., Taiwan's existing weekly weighted oil price formula, domestic fuel prices will fluctuate normally.

CPC calculates its weekly fuel prices based on a weighted oil price formula made up of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.

If the price of 95 unleaded rises to between NT$30 and NT$32.4 per liter, CPC will shoulder 25 percent of the weekly price increase and consumers will share the remaining 75 percent of the increase.

If the price of 95 unleaded grows to between NT$32.5 and NT$34.9 per liter, CPC will shoulder 50 percent of the weekly increase and the public will bear the remaining 50 percent, while if the price rises to NT$35 or higher per liter, CPC and the government will jointly absorb 75 percent of the increase, with the public sharing the remaining 25 percent. (By Liao Yu-yang and Frances Huang)