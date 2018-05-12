Myanmar rebels launch attacks, leaving at least 15 dead

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar officials say an ethnic rebel group has launched attacks against the country's military in a northern town, leaving at least 15 people dead and 20 injured, including civilians.

A government spokesman says the Ta'ang National Liberation Army launched three attacks just after 5 a.m. in the town of Muse in Shan state, with two of the attacks occurring at military bases and the other at a bridge. The spokesman says the 15 dead and 20 injured included civilians.

A police officer in Muse says the death toll is 19, and that TNLA fighters used small arms as well as mortars.

The TNLA is among more than a dozen ethnic rebel groups that have been fighting the central government for greater autonomy for decades.