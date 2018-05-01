  1. Home
Taiwan President’s work will be even more difficult 10 years from now: Tsai

Evolution advances ever more rapidly: President

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/12 17:29

President Tsai answering questions from high-school students. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Being Taiwan’s president will be even more difficult 10 years from now, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told high-school students Saturday.

Business Today Magazine had invited almost 300 senior high-school students to discuss the future of Taiwan, and in particular the situation a decade from now, with the president, the Central News Agency reported.

Taking part in the event for the third year in a row, Tsai said each president had to prepare the country for the next decade, while it was often impossible to see short-term results.

The public wanted to see immediate results, and if those improvements were not forthcoming, they might lose patience with the government, Tsai reportedly said.

While changes had always been around, it looked like the coming decade those changes would speed up even more, making it difficult for governments to prepare for and to respond to new challenges, the president said.

The rapid changes in technology also brought changes in how the public saw the world and received information, causing new ways of thinking, CNA reported Tsai as saying.
