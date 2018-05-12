14-year-old Taiwanese making splash with Lego creation

TAIPEI (CNA) - A 14-year-old Taiwanese boy is having his own creation of a Lego model reviewed by the Danish toy company after getting 10,000 votes at Lego Ideas, a website that allows users to submit ideas for Lego products to be turned into potential sets available for sale.

Cheng Yu-liang created a vintage BMW R60/2 motorcycle and reached the threshold of 10,000 votes April 28 to be eligible for a review by Lego designers and marketing representatives to decide whether to turn it into a new Lego product.

Cheng's creation was made for a friend and fellow Lego enthusiast to commemorate his father, who would take him on rides on this very motorcycle through the countryside, according to the description of the project on the website.

The motorbike was constructed to match all the various specifications and details of the original bike, including the unique triangular front fork, handbrakes, fuel tank and twin cylinders, it read.

Cheng has been playing with Lego since he was 3 years old, said his father, Cheng Chun-wei, who has spent more than NT$1 million (US$33,570) over the past 10 years buying his son the iconic interlocking plastic bricks.

The boy actually completed the motorbike model in 2016, but it was not until in December that year, after he turned 13, that the family submitted his work to meet the minimum age of applicants, his father said.

Cheng Yu-liang is the first Lego modeler in Taiwan, and perhaps the youngest in the world, to have his work reviewed by the Lego board.

He said there have been more than 26,000 submissions to Lego Ideas so far, while only 146 projects have entered the review phase and 21 have made it into real merchandise.

Still, there could be an additional challenge for Cheng's work to hit the shelves, since his model is based on a BMW vehicle and might need BMW's authorization, some Lego enthusiasts have pointed out.

Cheng said he made up his mind in fourth grade to work with Lego when he grows up, and will continue to work toward this dream. (By Justin Su and Lee Hsin-Yin)