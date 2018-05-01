Macau tycoon sentenced in United Nations corruption scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Macau tycoon Ng Lap Seng (吳立勝), a member of China’s People’s Political Consultative Conference (中國人民政治協商會議), was sentenced to four years in prison for bribing two diplomats, including a former president of the United Nations General Assembly, the New York Times reported Friday.

The case amounted to the largest financial corruption scandal to hit the global body in more than 20 years.

Ng, who is also known as David Ng or under his Mandarin name Wu Lisheng, is a real estate developer who paid the diplomats to help him build an international conference center in Macau.

A Federal District Court in New York convicted him last July for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, paying bribes, money laundering and conspiracy, according to the New York Times.

In addition to the latest four-year jail term, Ng also has to forfeit US$1.5 million (NT$44.6 million) and pay a fine of US$1 million (NT$29.7 million).

Prosecutors accused him of using a non-governmental organization he had founded to try and launch the development project under the guise of helping Third World development. He claimed he wanted to turn Macau into the “Geneva of the Far East.”

The tycoon has been under house arrest in the U.S. since 2015, the New York Times reported. Prosecutors had requested a jail term of six years.

Of the two diplomats accused of being bribed, Francis Lorenzo of the Dominican Republic pleaded guilty and testified against Ng. John Ashe from the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda, who served as president of the UN General Assembly in 2013-2014, died in 2016.