|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|MMachado Bal
|38
|144
|21
|51
|.354
|Simmons LAA
|36
|134
|24
|47
|.351
|Betts Bos
|34
|127
|39
|44
|.346
|Lowrie Oak
|37
|151
|17
|52
|.344
|JMartinez Bos
|36
|143
|23
|49
|.343
|DGordon Sea
|35
|144
|22
|49
|.340
|Brantley Cle
|27
|107
|12
|35
|.327
|Altuve Hou
|40
|161
|23
|52
|.323
|Castellanos Det
|35
|140
|20
|45
|.321
|Trout LAA
|38
|140
|33
|45
|.321
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; MMachado, Baltimore, 12; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; 8 tied at 10.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 34; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Judge, New York, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; GSanchez, New York, 29; Upton, Los Angeles, 28.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; GCole, Houston, 4-1.