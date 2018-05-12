|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|New York
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Toronto
|21
|18
|.538
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|20
|.429
|9½
|Baltimore
|11
|27
|.289
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|19
|.486
|—
|Minnesota
|16
|18
|.471
|½
|Detroit
|15
|21
|.417
|2½
|Kansas City
|13
|25
|.342
|5½
|Chicago
|9
|26
|.257
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Houston
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|21
|15
|.583
|1
|Oakland
|19
|19
|.500
|4
|Texas
|16
|24
|.400
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 6
Seattle 9, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 4
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Toronto 5, Boston 3, 12 innings
Kansas City 10, Cleveland 9
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4
|Saturday's Games
Oakland (Triggs 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 2-2) at Baltimore (Hess 0-0), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Price 2-4) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 1-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Andriese 0-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Fister 1-3) at Houston (Morton 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 4-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.