Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 001 000 030—4 15 0 Baltimore 200 001 51x—9 10 1

Faria, Stanek (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Gausman, Bleier (8), Brach (8) and Sisco. W_Gausman 3-2. L_Faria 3-2. Sv_Brach (5). HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2 (12), Sisco (2), Trumbo (1).

___

Oakland 031 101 013—10 14 1 New York 001 030 100— 5 7 0

Graveman, Dull (7), Trivino (7), Petit (7), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Gray, Hale (6), Robertson (9) and Romine, G.Sanchez. W_Graveman 1-5. L_Gray 2-3. Sv_Treinen (6). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (7), Joyce (3), Davis (10), Lowrie (9). New York, Torres (3), Judge (10).

___

Kansas City 031 013 200—10 15 0 Cleveland 300 600 000— 9 8 2

Hammel, Hill (4), B.Smith (5), Keller (6), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez; Bauer, Otero (5), Marshall (6), A.Miller (7), McAllister (7) and R.Perez. W_Keller 1-1. L_A.Miller 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (8). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (5). Cleveland, Ramirez (11), Alonso (9), Brantley (4).

___

Boston 100 200 000 000—3 6 1 Toronto 110 000 100 002—5 8 2

(12 innings)

Sale, M.Barnes (10), C.Smith (11), B.Johnson (12) and Leon, Vazquez; A.Sanchez, Axford (6), Oh (7), Tepera (8), Clippard (9), Gaviglio (10) and Maile. W_Gaviglio 1-0. L_B.Johnson 1-2. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (4). Toronto, Maile 2 (2).

___

Texas 000 000 100—1 5 1 Houston 000 000 000—0 1 1

Hamels, Diekman (7), Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Verlander, Devenski (7), McHugh (8), Sipp (8), Rondon (9) and McCann. W_Hamels 2-4. L_Verlander 4-2. Sv_Kela (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 000 110 000— 2 5 2 Chicago 500 101 40x—11 15 0

Fulmer, Santiago (2), Avilan (5), Beck (6), Bummer (7), Volstad (7) and Castillo; Chatwood, Duensing (6), Strop (6), Wilson (7), Hancock (8) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras 2 (3), Bryant (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 001 110 000—3 5 0 Miami 101 220 00x—6 14 2

McCarthy, Moylan (6), Biddle (7) and Suzuki; Straily, Tazawa (6), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 1-0. L_McCarthy 4-2. Sv_Ziegler (5). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (12). Miami, Castro (2), Realmuto (5).

___

New York 000 000 003—3 9 0 Philadelphia 100 000 000—1 7 0

Matz, Lugo (6), Sewald (7), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco; Arrieta, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_A.Ramos 2-2. L_Neris 1-3. Sv_Familia (11). HRs_New York, Conforto (3), Mesoraco (1). Philadelphia, Herrera (6).

___

San Francisco 000 200 000— 2 9 0 Pittsburgh 200 301 23x—11 15 2

Suarez, P.Johnson (5), Gearrin (6), Valdez (7), Watson (8), Moronta (8) and Posey; Taillon, Brault (4), Crick (5), E.Santana (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Brault 3-1. L_Suarez 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (6), Bell (3), Osuna (2), Moroff (2).

___

Washington 100 100 010—3 7 1 Arizona 001 000 000—1 5 0

Scherzer, Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino; Koch, Barrett (9) and Avila. W_Scherzer 7-1. L_Koch 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (8). HRs_Washington, Turner (4), Rendon (3). Arizona, Peralta (7).

___

Milwaukee 111 014 002 1—11 17 0 Colorado 013 501 000 0—10 16 0

(10 innings)

Woodruff, J.Barnes (4), T.Williams (5), Jennings (6), Logan (8), Jeffress (9), Hader (10) and Pina; Bettis, Rusin (6), B.Shaw (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9), McGee (10) and Iannetta. W_Jeffress 3-0. L_McGee 0-2. Sv_Hader (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Pina (4), Shaw (8). Colorado, Gonzalez (4), Iannetta (4).

___

St. Louis 033 012 000—9 13 0 San Diego 000 001 202—5 11 1

Weaver, Bowman (6), Brebbia (7), Gant (8), Gregerson (9) and Kelly; Lauer, Mitchell (3), Strahm (9) and Ellis. W_Weaver 3-2. L_Lauer 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (3), Pham (7), Bader (2), Gyorko (4), DeJong (8). San Diego, Jankowski (1).