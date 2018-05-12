Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|030—4
|15
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|001
|51x—9
|10
|1
Faria, Stanek (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Gausman, Bleier (8), Brach (8) and Sisco. W_Gausman 3-2. L_Faria 3-2. Sv_Brach (5). HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2 (12), Sisco (2), Trumbo (1).
___
|Oakland
|031
|101
|013—10
|14
|1
|New York
|001
|030
|100—
|5
|7
|0
Graveman, Dull (7), Trivino (7), Petit (7), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Gray, Hale (6), Robertson (9) and Romine, G.Sanchez. W_Graveman 1-5. L_Gray 2-3. Sv_Treinen (6). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (7), Joyce (3), Davis (10), Lowrie (9). New York, Torres (3), Judge (10).
___
|Kansas City
|031
|013
|200—10
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|300
|600
|000—
|9
|8
|2
Hammel, Hill (4), B.Smith (5), Keller (6), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez; Bauer, Otero (5), Marshall (6), A.Miller (7), McAllister (7) and R.Perez. W_Keller 1-1. L_A.Miller 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (8). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (5). Cleveland, Ramirez (11), Alonso (9), Brantley (4).
___
|Boston
|100
|200
|000
|000—3
|6
|1
|Toronto
|110
|000
|100
|002—5
|8
|2
Sale, M.Barnes (10), C.Smith (11), B.Johnson (12) and Leon, Vazquez; A.Sanchez, Axford (6), Oh (7), Tepera (8), Clippard (9), Gaviglio (10) and Maile. W_Gaviglio 1-0. L_B.Johnson 1-2. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (4). Toronto, Maile 2 (2).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|1
Hamels, Diekman (7), Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Verlander, Devenski (7), McHugh (8), Sipp (8), Rondon (9) and McCann. W_Hamels 2-4. L_Verlander 4-2. Sv_Kela (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|110
|000—
|2
|5
|2
|Chicago
|500
|101
|40x—11
|15
|0
Fulmer, Santiago (2), Avilan (5), Beck (6), Bummer (7), Volstad (7) and Castillo; Chatwood, Duensing (6), Strop (6), Wilson (7), Hancock (8) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras 2 (3), Bryant (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|001
|110
|000—3
|5
|0
|Miami
|101
|220
|00x—6
|14
|2
McCarthy, Moylan (6), Biddle (7) and Suzuki; Straily, Tazawa (6), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 1-0. L_McCarthy 4-2. Sv_Ziegler (5). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (12). Miami, Castro (2), Realmuto (5).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|003—3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Matz, Lugo (6), Sewald (7), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco; Arrieta, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_A.Ramos 2-2. L_Neris 1-3. Sv_Familia (11). HRs_New York, Conforto (3), Mesoraco (1). Philadelphia, Herrera (6).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|000—
|2
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|301
|23x—11
|15
|2
Suarez, P.Johnson (5), Gearrin (6), Valdez (7), Watson (8), Moronta (8) and Posey; Taillon, Brault (4), Crick (5), E.Santana (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Brault 3-1. L_Suarez 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (6), Bell (3), Osuna (2), Moroff (2).
___
|Washington
|100
|100
|010—3
|7
|1
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Scherzer, Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino; Koch, Barrett (9) and Avila. W_Scherzer 7-1. L_Koch 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (8). HRs_Washington, Turner (4), Rendon (3). Arizona, Peralta (7).
___
|Milwaukee
|111
|014
|002
|1—11
|17
|0
|Colorado
|013
|501
|000
|0—10
|16
|0
Woodruff, J.Barnes (4), T.Williams (5), Jennings (6), Logan (8), Jeffress (9), Hader (10) and Pina; Bettis, Rusin (6), B.Shaw (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9), McGee (10) and Iannetta. W_Jeffress 3-0. L_McGee 0-2. Sv_Hader (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Pina (4), Shaw (8). Colorado, Gonzalez (4), Iannetta (4).
___
|St. Louis
|033
|012
|000—9
|13
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|202—5
|11
|1
Weaver, Bowman (6), Brebbia (7), Gant (8), Gregerson (9) and Kelly; Lauer, Mitchell (3), Strahm (9) and Ellis. W_Weaver 3-2. L_Lauer 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (3), Pham (7), Bader (2), Gyorko (4), DeJong (8). San Diego, Jankowski (1).