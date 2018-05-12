  1. Home
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 37 136 23 49 .360
Markakis Atl 37 148 26 51 .345
Kemp LAD 35 108 13 36 .333
Pham StL 31 103 26 34 .330
Cabrera NYM 35 138 23 45 .326
Dickerson Pit 34 133 20 43 .323
FFreeman Atl 37 141 25 45 .319
Arenado Col 34 123 20 38 .309
Posey SF 32 117 15 36 .308
Cervelli Pit 30 99 14 30 .303
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Story, Colorado, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 8; TShaw, Milwaukee, 8.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 34; Pollock, Arizona, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; FFreeman, Atlanta, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Story, Colorado, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.