Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.7 temblor struck Hualien County at noon  

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/12 12:42

CWB map of today's quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 12:17 PM today (May 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 19.3 kilometers southeast of Hualien County and was measured at a depth of 43.7 kilometers, based on CWB data. 

An intensity level of 3 was felt Hualien County, while an intensity level of 2 was felt in Nantou County, Yilan County, Taichung City, and Changhua County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Miaoli County, and Hsinchu County.  

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
