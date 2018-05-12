Noah Gragson wins NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night at Kansas Speedway, starting from the pole and leading 128 of the 167 laps.

Driving Kyle Busch Motorsports' No. 18 Toyota, the 19-year-old Gregson took the lead when Myatt Snider ran out of fuel with five laps remaining.

Gragson won for the first time this season and the second in the series. The Las Vegas driver swept the first two stages, winning a week after wrecking late after starting from the pole in Dover.

"This is such a relief for a driver who had a hard week last week battling for the win," Gragson said. "We came back strong this weekend. Two consecutive poles. We led the most laps today."

Car owner Kyle Busch overcame late contact with Stewart Friesen and a run through the infield grass to finish second, 1.558 seconds back.

"The truck felt good after about 15 laps, but it took too long to come in," Busch said. "And there on that last run, we didn't make enough adjustments. We took two tires and we got way too tight.

"But awesome run by Noah and those guys. They deserve it. They're fast. They needed a boost and they got one. They're going to race for a championship, and hopefully this will help them get going."

Sauter leads the standings, 35 points ahead of Gragson.

Gragson was the first of the leaders to pit with 33 laps to go and replaced all four tires. Friesen and Busch changed two tires and were unable to hold off Gragson.

Friesen was third, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Cody Coughlin, Grant Enfinger, Brandon Jones and Justin Haley. Nemechek started the race in the rear for an unapproved adjustment but moved into the 10 after the first 10 laps.