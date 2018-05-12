BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 38 144 21 51 .354 Simmons LAA 35 131 24 46 .351 Betts Bos 34 127 39 44 .346 Lowrie Oak 37 151 17 52 .344 JMartinez Bos 36 143 23 49 .343 DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340 Brantley Cle 27 107 12 35 .327 Trout LAA 37 135 32 44 .326 Altuve Hou 40 161 23 52 .323 Castellanos Det 35 140 20 45 .321 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; MMachado, Baltimore, 12; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 34; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Judge, New York, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; GSanchez, New York, 29; Betts, Boston, 27.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; GCole, Houston, 4-1.