2018/05/12 11:34
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 38 144 21 51 .354
Simmons LAA 35 131 24 46 .351
Betts Bos 34 127 39 44 .346
Lowrie Oak 37 151 17 52 .344
JMartinez Bos 36 143 23 49 .343
DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340
Brantley Cle 27 107 12 35 .327
Trout LAA 37 135 32 44 .326
Altuve Hou 40 161 23 52 .323
Castellanos Det 35 140 20 45 .321
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; MMachado, Baltimore, 12; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 34; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Judge, New York, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 30; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; GSanchez, New York, 29; Betts, Boston, 27.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; GCole, Houston, 4-1.