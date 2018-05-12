|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|37
|136
|23
|49
|.360
|Markakis Atl
|37
|148
|26
|51
|.345
|Kemp LAD
|35
|108
|13
|36
|.333
|Pham StL
|31
|103
|26
|34
|.330
|Cabrera NYM
|35
|138
|23
|45
|.326
|Dickerson Pit
|34
|133
|20
|43
|.323
|FFreeman Atl
|37
|141
|25
|45
|.319
|Arenado Col
|33
|117
|19
|37
|.316
|Posey SF
|32
|117
|15
|36
|.308
|Cervelli Pit
|30
|99
|14
|30
|.303
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Story, Colorado, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 11 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 34; Pollock, Arizona, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; FFreeman, Atlanta, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; CSantana, Philadelphia, 26; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.