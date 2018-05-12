Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|030—4
|15
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|001
|51x—9
|10
|1
Faria, Stanek (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Gausman, Bleier (8), Brach (8) and Sisco. W_Gausman 3-2. L_Faria 3-2. Sv_Brach (5). HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2 (12), Sisco (2), Trumbo (1).
___
|Oakland
|031
|101
|013—10
|14
|1
|New York
|001
|030
|100—
|5
|7
|0
Graveman, Dull (7), Trivino (7), Petit (7), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Gray, Hale (6), Robertson (9) and Romine, G.Sanchez. W_Graveman 1-5. L_Gray 2-3. Sv_Treinen (6). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (7), Joyce (3), Davis (10), Lowrie (9). New York, Torres (3), Judge (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|110
|000—
|2
|5
|2
|Chicago
|500
|101
|40x—11
|15
|0
Fulmer, Santiago (2), Avilan (5), Beck (6), Bummer (7), Volstad (7) and Castillo; Chatwood, Duensing (6), Strop (6), Wilson (7), Hancock (8) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras 2 (3), Bryant (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|001
|110
|000—3
|5
|0
|Miami
|101
|220
|00x—6
|14
|2
McCarthy, Moylan (6), Biddle (7) and Suzuki; Straily, Tazawa (6), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 1-0. L_McCarthy 4-2. Sv_Ziegler (5). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (12). Miami, Castro (2), Realmuto (5).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|003—3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Matz, Lugo (6), Sewald (7), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco; Arrieta, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_A.Ramos 2-2. L_Neris 1-3. Sv_Familia (11). HRs_New York, Conforto (3), Mesoraco (1). Philadelphia, Herrera (6).