Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 001 000 030—4 15 0 Baltimore 200 001 51x—9 10 1

Faria, Stanek (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Gausman, Bleier (8), Brach (8) and Sisco. W_Gausman 3-2. L_Faria 3-2. Sv_Brach (5). HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2 (12), Sisco (2), Trumbo (1).

___

Oakland 031 101 013—10 14 1 New York 001 030 100— 5 7 0

Graveman, Dull (7), Trivino (7), Petit (7), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Gray, Hale (6), Robertson (9) and Romine, G.Sanchez. W_Graveman 1-5. L_Gray 2-3. Sv_Treinen (6). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (7), Joyce (3), Davis (10), Lowrie (9). New York, Torres (3), Judge (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 000 110 000— 2 5 2 Chicago 500 101 40x—11 15 0

Fulmer, Santiago (2), Avilan (5), Beck (6), Bummer (7), Volstad (7) and Castillo; Chatwood, Duensing (6), Strop (6), Wilson (7), Hancock (8) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras 2 (3), Bryant (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 001 110 000—3 5 0 Miami 101 220 00x—6 14 2

McCarthy, Moylan (6), Biddle (7) and Suzuki; Straily, Tazawa (6), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 1-0. L_McCarthy 4-2. Sv_Ziegler (5). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (12). Miami, Castro (2), Realmuto (5).

___

New York 000 000 003—3 9 0 Philadelphia 100 000 000—1 7 0

Matz, Lugo (6), Sewald (7), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco; Arrieta, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_A.Ramos 2-2. L_Neris 1-3. Sv_Familia (11). HRs_New York, Conforto (3), Mesoraco (1). Philadelphia, Herrera (6).