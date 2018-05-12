  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/12 10:08
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 001 000 030—4 15 0
Baltimore 200 001 51x—9 10 1

Faria, Stanek (7), Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Gausman, Bleier (8), Brach (8) and Sisco. W_Gausman 3-2. L_Faria 3-2. Sv_Brach (5). HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2 (12), Sisco (2), Trumbo (1).

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 000 110 000— 2 5 2
Chicago 500 101 40x—11 15 0

Fulmer, Santiago (2), Avilan (5), Beck (6), Bummer (7), Volstad (7) and Castillo; Chatwood, Duensing (6), Strop (6), Wilson (7), Hancock (8) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Contreras 2 (3), Bryant (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 001 110 000—3 5 0
Miami 101 220 00x—6 14 2

McCarthy, Moylan (6), Biddle (7) and Suzuki; Straily, Tazawa (6), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 1-0. L_McCarthy 4-2. Sv_Ziegler (5). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (12). Miami, Castro (2), Realmuto (5).

New York 000 000 003—3 9 0
Philadelphia 100 000 000—1 7 0

Matz, Lugo (6), Sewald (7), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco; Arrieta, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_A.Ramos 2-2. L_Neris 1-3. Sv_Familia (11). HRs_New York, Conforto (3), Mesoraco (1). Philadelphia, Herrera (6).