Defeated former Malaysian prime minister leaving for Indonesia ‘to take a short break’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The former prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor are reportedly leaving for Indonesia on a private jet on May 12, sparking speculations that the politician, who led the ruling National Front coalition to a historic election loss and who is entangled in corruption allegations, is to flee to country.

A Facebook user who goes by the screen name Curi-curi Wang Malaysia shared a photo on May 11 night, on which the names of the passengers set to take the plane are MR NAJIB RAZAK and MRS ROSMAH MANSOR. He expressed his doubts over the former prime minister’s intentions to leave Malaysia only days after the election.

Citing resources, local media Malaymail also reported on May 11 that Najib and his wife are scheduled to depart from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang on May 12 on a plane bound for Jakarta. The source stressed that the couple are just going for a holiday and will surely return.

To dismiss rumors surrounding his plans to leave Malaysia, Najib himself posted on Facebook on May 12.

“After over four decades in politics and the recent election campaign, which was regrettably personal and perhaps the most intense in Malaysian history, I will take a short break to spend time with my family whom I have not seen enough of in recent years,” Najib wrote, adding that he and the ruling coalition are committed to respecting the decision of the people and will ensure a “smooth transfer of power.”