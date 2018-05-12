BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 33 122 38 44 .361 MMachado Bal 38 144 21 51 .354 Simmons LAA 35 131 24 46 .351 JMartinez Bos 35 138 23 48 .348 DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340 Lowrie Oak 36 145 16 49 .338 Altuve Hou 39 157 23 52 .331 Soler KC 33 116 17 38 .328 Trout LAA 37 135 32 44 .326 Castellanos Det 35 140 20 45 .321 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; MMachado, Baltimore, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.