By  Associated Press
2018/05/12 09:59
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 33 122 38 44 .361
MMachado Bal 38 144 21 51 .354
Simmons LAA 35 131 24 46 .351
JMartinez Bos 35 138 23 48 .348
DGordon Sea 35 144 22 49 .340
Lowrie Oak 36 145 16 49 .338
Altuve Hou 39 157 23 52 .331
Soler KC 33 116 17 38 .328
Trout LAA 37 135 32 44 .326
Castellanos Det 35 140 20 45 .321
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; MMachado, Baltimore, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.