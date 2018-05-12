|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|33
|122
|38
|44
|.361
|MMachado Bal
|38
|144
|21
|51
|.354
|Simmons LAA
|35
|131
|24
|46
|.351
|JMartinez Bos
|35
|138
|23
|48
|.348
|DGordon Sea
|35
|144
|22
|49
|.340
|Lowrie Oak
|36
|145
|16
|49
|.338
|Altuve Hou
|39
|157
|23
|52
|.331
|Soler KC
|33
|116
|17
|38
|.328
|Trout LAA
|37
|135
|32
|44
|.326
|Castellanos Det
|35
|140
|20
|45
|.321
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; MMachado, Baltimore, 12; Mazara, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.