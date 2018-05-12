Mexican official: German, Polish bikers probably murdered

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say a German cyclist and a Polish biker were apparently murdered after forensics tests revealed a bullet wound to the German's head, reversing an earlier statement that suggested they died in an accident.

The chief homicide prosecutor for southern Chiapas state says the bullet that killed Holger Franz Hagenbusch hasn't been found.

The bullet caused entry and exit wounds, but may never be found because it appears the two were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the rural area where they were located.

Luis Alberto Sanchez says "it is very probable that they were already dead when they were dumped off the side of the highway."

Polish cyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski died of blunt force trauma to the head. Officials had suggested he died in an accidental fall.