Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, will accelerate its “Driven Hearts” campaign, the company’s first-ever yearlong charity initiative to help raise funds and bring awareness to heart disease and stroke, during the 2018 Northeast Auction, June 20-23 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The charitable initiative, spearheaded by Barrett-Jackson’s Vice President of Brand Strategy, Carolyn Jackson, was unveiled during January’s Scottsdale Auction and benefits the American Heart Association.

“Heart disease is the number-one killer, which is why Barrett-Jackson is 100-percent committed to the battle against it,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The recent passing of our good friend Dave Ressler inspired Carolyn and me to donate our 35th Anniversary Corvette he once gifted to my mom, Nellie, and me. We auctioned it in Scottsdale to honor the memory of Dave as well as Greg Mauzy, two great members of the collector car community gone too soon. We are grateful for the more than $530,000 raised to date in 2018, along with the tremendous support on social media to help raise awareness. We are fully dedicated to this campaign and excited for Northeast to be our next stop in this fight against heart disease.”

The electrifying and incredibly moving sale of Carolyn and Craig Jackson’s Driven Hearts Corvette in January was not just an inspiration to those inside the auction arena. Darrell and Charmaigne Pullen, who watched the sale on TV from Texas, flew to Arizona following the auction and personally donated their matching 35th Anniversary Corvette to be auctioned in support of the Driven Hearts campaign and the AHA. The matching Corvettes were staged together in Palm Beach and the Jackson’s Corvette, which was donated back to Barrett-Jackson not once, but twice, was auctioned again during the 16th annual event, while the Corvette donated by the Pullens will be auctioned at the upcoming Northeast Auction.

“The collector car community has the biggest heart for supporting organizations dedicated to making our world a better, healthier place,” said Carolyn Jackson. “It was a tremendous honor to host Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, in Scottsdale as we kicked off our Driven Hearts campaign, and we are overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of our bidders in Scottsdale and Palm Beach, as well as the Pullens for donating their personal car to support this tremendous cause. We look forward to bringing this campaign to Connecticut and continue our mission to slam the brakes on heart disease and stroke.”

Additional elements of the Driven Hearts campaign that will be seen at the 3rd Annual Northeast Auction include Craig Jackson’s wrapped 2008 Bugatti Veyron in a stunning red and silver #DrivenHearts livery. A fan-favorite photo opportunity in Scottsdale, the vehicle will again be on display to help promote the cause. Signage around the venue will again be seen promoting FAST, the AHA’s acronym for Facial drooping, Arm tingling, Speech impairment, Time to call 911. Barrett-Jackson will also have the third of four commemorative collector plates that will be on all auction cars and will be available to purchase on-site and online at ShopBarrettJackson.com for $10, with $5 benefiting the AHA. The last collector plate will be released in advance of the Las Vegas auction. Additional details and information on the campaign can be found at drivenhearts.org.

“Barrett-Jackson prides itself on the charitable platform we’ve created that’s become a bully pulpit for many causes,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “The Driven Hearts campaign is another example of our ability to bring attention to incredibly worthy causes. This year’s Northeast Auction will be very special with the sale of the Pullens’ 35th Anniversary Corvette, which will continue to raise awareness about heart disease. Both vehicles have incredibly meaningful backstories and we look forward to sharing those with the collector car community in the Northeast.”

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners Velocity and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com or call 480-421-6694.

