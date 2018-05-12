|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|New York
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Toronto
|20
|18
|.526
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|19
|.441
|9½
|Baltimore
|10
|27
|.270
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|18
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|18
|.455
|1½
|Detroit
|15
|21
|.417
|3
|Kansas City
|12
|25
|.324
|6½
|Chicago
|9
|26
|.257
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Houston
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Seattle
|21
|15
|.583
|1½
|Oakland
|18
|19
|.486
|5
|Texas
|15
|24
|.385
|9
___
|Thursday's Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 6
Seattle 9, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 4
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oakland (Triggs 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-4), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Price 2-4) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 4-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 2-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Fister 1-3) at Houston (Morton 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.