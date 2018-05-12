  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/12 07:58
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 11 .703
New York 26 11 .703
Toronto 20 18 .526
Tampa Bay 15 19 .441
Baltimore 10 27 .270 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 18 .500
Minnesota 15 18 .455
Detroit 15 21 .417 3
Kansas City 12 25 .324
Chicago 9 26 .257
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 14 .622
Houston 24 15 .615
Seattle 21 15 .583
Oakland 18 19 .486 5
Texas 15 24 .385 9

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 6

Seattle 9, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 4

Friday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland (Triggs 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-4), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Price 2-4) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 4-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Fister 1-3) at Houston (Morton 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.