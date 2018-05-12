BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/12 06:37
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 26 18 3 5 47 19 57
Godoy Cruz 26 16 5 5 43 24 53
San Lorenzo 26 14 8 4 31 18 50
Huracan 26 13 8 5 32 21 47
Independiente 26 13 7 6 29 18 46
Racing Club 26 13 6 7 45 29 45
Talleres 26 13 6 7 31 18 45
River Plate 26 12 6 8 37 26 42
Defensa y Justicia 26 12 5 9 39 34 41
Santa Fe 26 10 10 6 32 23 40
Argentinos Jrs 26 12 4 10 35 29 40
Belgrano 26 10 10 6 27 25 40
Velez Sarsfield 27 11 7 9 31 31 40
Colon 27 10 8 9 29 22 38
Atletico Tucuman 26 8 11 7 29 26 35
Estudiantes 26 10 5 11 24 25 35
Banfield 26 9 7 10 27 24 34
Patronato Parana 26 8 8 10 26 32 32
Rosario Central 26 8 7 11 29 40 31
San Martin 26 8 6 12 26 35 30
Lanus 26 6 10 10 20 37 28
Newell's 26 8 6 12 23 26 27
Tigre 26 4 12 10 26 31 24
Gimnasia 26 6 6 14 26 43 24
Temperley 26 4 8 14 19 44 20
Chacarita Jrs 26 4 6 16 22 36 18
Arsenal 26 3 8 15 19 34 17
Olimpo 26 3 5 18 14 48 14
Tuesday, May 8

Colon 0, River Plate 0

Wednesday, May 9

Racing Club 2, Arsenal 0

Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 2

Friday, May 11

River Plate 2, Estudiantes 0

Chacarita Jrs vs. San Martin 2200 GMT

Saturday, May 12

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman 0015 GMT

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 1400 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Banfield 1615 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Arsenal 1830 GMT

Olimpo vs. Talleres 1830 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Independiente 2045 GMT

Belgrano vs. Temperley 2300 GMT

Sunday, May 13

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre 2045 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos Jrs 2300 GMT

Monday, May 14

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT

Racing Club vs. Colon 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 15

Gimnasia vs. Newell's 0015 GMT

River Plate vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT