BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|26
|18
|3
|5
|47
|19
|57
|Godoy Cruz
|26
|16
|5
|5
|43
|24
|53
|San Lorenzo
|26
|14
|8
|4
|31
|18
|50
|Huracan
|26
|13
|8
|5
|32
|21
|47
|Independiente
|26
|13
|7
|6
|29
|18
|46
|Racing Club
|26
|13
|6
|7
|45
|29
|45
|Talleres
|26
|13
|6
|7
|31
|18
|45
|River Plate
|26
|12
|6
|8
|37
|26
|42
|Defensa y Justicia
|26
|12
|5
|9
|39
|34
|41
|Santa Fe
|26
|10
|10
|6
|32
|23
|40
|Argentinos Jrs
|26
|12
|4
|10
|35
|29
|40
|Belgrano
|26
|10
|10
|6
|27
|25
|40
|Velez Sarsfield
|27
|11
|7
|9
|31
|31
|40
|Colon
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29
|22
|38
|Atletico Tucuman
|26
|8
|11
|7
|29
|26
|35
|Estudiantes
|26
|10
|5
|11
|24
|25
|35
|Banfield
|26
|9
|7
|10
|27
|24
|34
|Patronato Parana
|26
|8
|8
|10
|26
|32
|32
|Rosario Central
|26
|8
|7
|11
|29
|40
|31
|San Martin
|26
|8
|6
|12
|26
|35
|30
|Lanus
|26
|6
|10
|10
|20
|37
|28
|Newell's
|26
|8
|6
|12
|23
|26
|27
|Tigre
|26
|4
|12
|10
|26
|31
|24
|Gimnasia
|26
|6
|6
|14
|26
|43
|24
|Temperley
|26
|4
|8
|14
|19
|44
|20
|Chacarita Jrs
|26
|4
|6
|16
|22
|36
|18
|Arsenal
|26
|3
|8
|15
|19
|34
|17
|Olimpo
|26
|3
|5
|18
|14
|48
|14
|Tuesday, May 8
Colon 0, River Plate 0
|Wednesday, May 9
Racing Club 2, Arsenal 0
Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 2
|Friday, May 11
River Plate 2, Estudiantes 0
Chacarita Jrs vs. San Martin 2200 GMT
|Saturday, May 12
Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman 0015 GMT
Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 1400 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Banfield 1615 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Arsenal 1830 GMT
Olimpo vs. Talleres 1830 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Independiente 2045 GMT
Belgrano vs. Temperley 2300 GMT
|Sunday, May 13
Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre 2045 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos Jrs 2300 GMT
|Monday, May 14
Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT
Racing Club vs. Colon 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 15
Gimnasia vs. Newell's 0015 GMT
River Plate vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT