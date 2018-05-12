Mike Fritz is Selected as a Finalist in the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Awards

WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--DWFritz Automation, a leading provider of custom, high-precision automation solutions for advanced manufacturing, today announced that CEO Mike Fritz is a finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award in the Pacific Northwest. Now celebrating its 32 nd year, the awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional skills in innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Fritz was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 15 at the Westin Seattle.

“I am honored to have been selected as a semi-finalist from such a highly qualified group of people,” said Mike Fritz, CEO of DWFritz Automation. “The Awards Ceremony does an outstanding job of highlighting the unique accomplishments of those in our region. I am a dedicated innovator with a commitment to making DWFritz one of the best companies in the world. Thank you to the EY’s judges for honoring me with this designation.”

The program recognizes business leaders throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in over 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About DWFritz Automation

DWFritz Automation, based in Wilsonville, Oregon, USA, is a leading, global provider of high-precision automation solutions for advanced high-volume manufacturing. The Company develops, designs, builds and supports engineered-to-order automation systems specializing in various types of inspections: 2D, 3D, complex surface defects, and medical packaging that enable customers to enhance product quality. The Company also engineers high-precision assembly equipment that solves manufacturing problems using intelligent motion control, vision, and robotics. For more information please visit www.DWFritz.com. Follow us on Twitter: @DWFritz.

