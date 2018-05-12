Congressional candidate says 'F--- the NRA' in TV ad

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for Congress in New Mexico is using an expletive in television ads to condemn the National Rifle Association and inaction by U.S. lawmakers on gun control.

Albuquerque City Council member Pat Davis says "F--- the NRA" during the 15-second ad broadcast Friday by an Albuquerque-area television station.

KRQE-TV General Manager Bill Anderson says the station is not permitted by law to censor or edit Davis' commercial and must provide equal access to candidates.

Davis is competing in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination for an open congressional seat based in Albuquerque.

The winner will face Republican Janice Arnold Jones and Libertarian Lloyd Princeton in the November general election.

The congressional seat is open because U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham of Albuquerque is running for governor.