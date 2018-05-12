Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations

NORTH VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--On Wednesday, May 9, PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) hosted Gov. Rick Scott and first lady, Ann Scott, as they visited the manufacturing plant, talked with employees and addressed supporters as part of his “Make Washington Work” campaign for U.S. Senate.

During his visit, Scott met with PGT Innovations CEO and President, Jeff Jackson, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Danielle Mikesell, and Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Debbie LaPinska, before he spoke to a crowd of more than 100 team members and Venice residents inside the PGT Innovations’ North Venice facility.

“Welcome to PGT Innovations and thank you for being here,” Jackson said to the crowd. “Our team always aims to bring products to the market that best serve and protect our community, our families and our friends. As the largest private employer in Sarasota County, we believe in investing in our people. Here at PGT Innovations, we have added over 2,000 employees over the last 7 years at this location alone. Thanks in part to Governor Scott and his leadership, our economy is growing and robust, and we are creating jobs locally.”

Jackson praised Scott’s leadership during and after Hurricane Irma, the largest recorded storm in the Atlantic Ocean and the largest evacuation in U.S. history. He also talked about the ways PGT Innovations is amping up its employee benefits and compensation.

“Over the last 12 months alone, we have given a $200 bonus to all of our hourly employees, increased our wage structure at a cost of approximately $7.5 million over the next 5 years and opened our first-ever child care center, operated by the SKY Family YMCA, to serve our employees and this community.”

Scott addressed the crowd and spoke about the importance of attracting and retaining talented workers and singled out the impact-resistant door and window manufacturer for its positive contributions to the community.

“You’ve got a great leader and have tripled your employees in a little over 7 years,” said Scott. “You wouldn't have done that without a great product, great service and great people. Whether it’s compensation, incentives or the child care center, great companies give back to the community. PGT Innovations has done that and that’s how you’ve continued to grow.”

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than 2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive to create the strongest, safest products on the market and a commitment to always moving forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

