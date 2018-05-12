Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC 2018-2022| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Expansion of telecommunication networks is one of the factors that will drive market growth. The communication segment is one of the largest end-users of T&M equipment. T&M equipment is of vital importance for telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, and network equipment manufacturers to offer their customers high-quality and high-performing services and products. Thus, the expansion in telecommunication networks and the rising capital investment by telecom operators and telecommunication equipment manufacturers will have a direct impact on the demand for T&M equipment during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005775/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the test and measurement equipment market in APAC from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of modular T&M equipment as one of the key emerging trends driving the test and measurement equipment market in APAC:

Growing popularity of modular T&M equipment

The advances in electronics and T&M technology are driving the demand for modular T&M equipment, which helps end-users increase the service life of T&M equipment while reducing repair and maintenance costs and improving operational efficiency in the industry. One of the biggest challenges for end-users of T&M equipment is constantly changing technology and systems. T&M equipment also needs to be upgraded to produce effective testing and measurement results. These iterative versions may not be compatible with earlier T&M equipment.

However, with the development of modular T&M equipment, the principal test equipment remains functional with only some modules needing replacement or upgrading. As an updated technology is released, the old test or measurement module can be easily replaced by a new or upgraded module. The emergence of high complexity electronics and devices and the need to reduce the cost of testing are expected to spur the growth in demand for modular T&M equipment for instrumentation.

“Although the demand for modular T&M equipment is currently driven by manufacturing industries, where equipment replacement plays a major role due to process downtime constraints and operational efficiency, the demand for modular T&M equipment is expected to witness growth in the R&D and field testing settings during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the test and measurement equipment market in APAC by product (GPTE, ATE, WTE, and calibration equipment) and by end-user (electronics, communication, general industry, and A&D). The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market’s growth prospects across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

In 2017, the electronics segment occupied the largest share of the market due to the extensive use of T&M equipment in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

The GPTE segment dominated the , and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The WTE segment is expected to witness a significant increase in its market share by 2022.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005775/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC CHINA SOUTH KOREA INDIA TAIWAN JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/11/2018 04:40 PM/DISC: 05/11/2018 04:40 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005775/en