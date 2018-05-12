Global Laboratory Automated Incubators Market 2018-2022 to Benefit from Growing Investments in Healthcare| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of automation in healthcare is one of the factors that will drive market growth. There is an increasing adoption of automation in healthcare globally. Automated solutions help laboratories save time, cost of staffing and provide precise results. These solutions replace manually intensive tasks, which allow researchers to devote more time to research and precision in diagnosis.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global laboratory automated incubators market from 2018-2022.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing investments in healthcare as one of the key emerging trends in the global laboratory automated incubators market:

Growing investments in healthcare

The global healthcare industry has been growing steadily. The industry is experiencing growth due to the rapid increase in the aging population, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increase in disposable income. Healthcare constitutes an essential part of the economy of any country. With the rise in structural changes such as cost-effective products and greater emphasis on care management, healthcare spending is expected to increase in the future. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in 2015, the US spent USD 3.2 trillion on healthcare, an increase of around 6% from 2014.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Another factor leading to the growth of the healthcare industry is the increase in research funding to find better treatment for chronic diseases. According to the NIH, during 2013-2016, there was an increase in R&D funding for CVDs, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global laboratory automated incubators market by end-user industries (B&P companies, A&R institutes, and CROs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The market was led by the B&P companies segment with a market share of 44% in 2017. It was followed by the A&R institutes segment and the CROs segment. By 2022, the CROs segment will witness an increase of around 1% in its market share.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the with a share of around 40% followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to witness the maximum growth in its market share over the forecast period.

