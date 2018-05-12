Cook Group and RecycleForce Partner for Record Breaking Community Electronic Disposal Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--On Saturday, April 28, Cook Group partnered with RecycleForce to host a community electronic disposal day that gave Bloomington area residents and small businesses an opportunity to recycle their unused electronic appliances, devices and televisions. RecycleForce is an organization that helps formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through workforce training, development, and job placement in their recycling facility. Cook and RecycleForce partnered for the event because the organizations believe in breaking down the barriers to employment that hold people back and creating a cleaner environment.

“Saturday was the biggest one-day recycling event for RecycleForce,” said RecycleForce President, Gregg Keesling. “We thank Cook for giving citizens a chance to dispose of their unwanted and outdated electronics, and for giving RecycleForce an opportunity to collect resources that will help us continue the job training and educational services we provide people as they reenter society.”

The event, sponsored by Cook, saw hundreds of residents turnout and drop off over 250,000 pounds of E-Waste. RecycleForce will disassemble the electronics at their facility in Indianapolis and use the proceeds of the recycled products to fund the organization’s comprehensive reentry programs helping the formerly incarcerated individuals reenter the workforce.

“We partnered with RecycleForce to bring this event to our community and also bring awareness to the life-changing workforce training that the organization provides to individuals reentering the workforce,” said Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical. “We are thrilled with the response from the community and we appreciate everyone who waited in line to recycle. To say we were overwhelmed by the turn out would be an understatement.”

About Cook Group

Cook Group is a family-owned company with headquarters in Bloomington, Indiana. Our diverse business portfolio includes companies working in life sciences, business services, resorts, property management, and medical devices.

Founded in 1963, Cook Group companies today employ more than 12,000 people around the world. We are committed to improving lives by giving back to our communities, supporting our employees and their families, and serving our customers and their patients. Learn more at www.CookGroup.com.

About RecycleForce

RecycleForce is a 501(c)3 social enterprise based in Indianapolis, Indiana that delivers comprehensive and innovative recycling services in support of workforce training, development and job placement for formerly incarcerated men and women transitioning back to society.

Visit our website to learn more about our reentry programs and recycling services: www.recycleforce.org.

