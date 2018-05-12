Solid Tumor Testing Market in the US - Growth Opportunity Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an exhaustive analysis of the most important trends anticipated to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. predicts an emerging trend as a key factor that has the potential to impact the market substantially and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the solid tumor testing market in the US will grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. One of the key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing prevalence of cancer. Cancer is among the top five causes of death across all age groups in the US. According to a research, in the US, approximately 1.6 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed and approximately 600,000 individuals succumbed to the disease in 2014. The most common types are breast cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and lymphocytic leukemias and lymphomas. Many of these are curable, particularly when diagnosed at early stages. However, without treatment, most of these are fatal. Solid tumor testing is a procedure used to evaluate a primary tumor and determine the extent/location of any metastasis. It allows the initiation of effective treatment options so that the spread of cancerous cells can be avoided. With the increasing number of cancer cases, the demand for testing has increased. This has increased the demand for solid tumor testing products.

Technavio highlights the adoption of NGS in cancer diagnostics as one of the prominent trends in the solid tumor testing market in the US:

Adoption of NGS in cancer diagnostics

NGS is a high-throughput methodology, allowing rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA or RNA samples. The traditional Sanger's sequencing method analyzes one gene at a time, whereas NGS analyzes multiple genomes at a time. NGS also permits researchers to zoom into sequenced target regions, analyze epigenetic factors such as genome-wide DNA methylation and DNA-protein interactions, utilize RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) to discover novel RNA variants and splice sites, or quantify mRNAs for gene expression analysis, and sequence cancer samples to study rare somatic variants and tumor subclones. All these factors along with its declining cost have resulted in an increased adoption of NGS.

"NGS is increasingly being adopted in cancer diagnostics. NGS-based sequencing can detect very low volumes of data, which may be missed or is too expensive to identify using other methods. NGS aids in creating a genetic profile from a sample of solid tumor tissue for a range of childhood cancers including medulloblastoma, bone sarcomas, and neuroblastoma. It helps in detecting mutations within each target gene in a tissue sample and may identify whether a child with cancer is eligible for a clinical trial to receive the targeted treatment," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on solid tumor testing.

Solid tumor testing market in the US – segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the solid tumor testing market in the US by technology (conventional testing and non-conventional testing) and by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes).

In terms of technology, the conventional testing segment held the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 64% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease by nearly 5% by 2022. But, this segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

In 2017, the solid tumor testing market in the US by end-user was led by the hospitals segment with a market share of approximately 40.00%. This end-user is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

